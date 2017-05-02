Will Kieran Read be right for the Lions tour?

By David Lord , 2 May 2017 David Lord is a Roar Expert

All Black skipper Kieran Read has undergone surgery on a fractured thumb and will be pushing it to be fit for the British and Irish Lions series in June.

Read left the field for the Crusaders against the Cheetahs at Bloemfontein with time running out for the 10-match tour with three Tests – the first at Eden Park on June 24, the second at Wellington on July 1, and back to Eden Park on July 8.

If Read does play the full series, he’ll earn his 100th cap – a fitting milestone for a super footballer.

But for a combined side with the best from England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales, the Lions have a poor record since they first toured in 1888.

They have played 36 series, but won only 15, lost 20, and drawn one in South Africa.

The Lions are far worse in New Zealand, where they have won only one series in 11, and that was in 1971.

Those Lions were led by John Dawes and boasted many household rugby names with JPR Williams, Gerard Davies, Mike Gibson, Gareth Edwards, Barry John, Willie John McBride, Derek Quinnell, and Mervyn Davies.

The All Blacks were led by Colin Meads and included Ian Kirkpatrick, Tane Norton, Alex Whyllie, Peter Whiting, Sid Going, Bryan Williams, Fergie McCormack, and Laurie Mains.

The Lions won 2-1, with a drawn Test.

In those 11 tours in New Zealand, the Lions have played 38 internationals, winning only six, losing 28, with three draws.

The points for and against tell the story – 345 for, but 634 against.

And they will come up against a crash-hot All Black side that has lost only four internationals in 68 on the Steve Hansen watch, drawing two.

Win percentage 91.89.

The men in black are so far and away the best team rugby team on the planet over a long period, winning all the trophies possible.

Only England under Eddie Jones are close, but they have yet to face the All Blacks, that will be more awaited than the Lions.

Under Jones, England’s won 17 of their 18 internationals for a win percentage of 94.44.

But to pit the Six Nations, minus Italy, with the Rugby Championship makes interesting reading, with all teams on their last 68 internationals.

The All Blacks’ 68 are all on the Hansen watch:

68 games – 62 wins – four losses – two draws – 91.18 per cent.

England under Jones (18-17), Stuart Lancaster (46-28), and the last four of Martin Johnson’s 38 (3-1).

68 – 48 – 19 – 1 – 70.58 per cent.

Boks under Allister Coetzee (12-4), Heyneke Mayer (48-32), and the last eight of Peter de Villiers 48.

68 – 41 – 25 – 2 – 60.29 per cent.

Ireland under Joe Schmidt (46-31), and Declan Kidney’s last 42 of 53.

68 – 38 – 26 – 3 – 57.35 per cent.

Wallabies under Michael Cheika (31-17), Ewen McKenzie (22-11), and the last 15 of Robbie Deans’ 74 (8-6-1)

68 – 36 – 30 – 2 – 52.94 per cent.

Wales under the last 68 of Warren Gatland’s 115.

68 – 34 – 33 – 1 – 50 per cent.

France under Guy Noves (15-7), Philippe Saint-Andre (45-20), and the last eight of Marc Lievremont’s 45 (5-3)

68 – 32 – 34 – 2 – 47.06 per cent.

Scotland under Vern Cotter (36-19), Scott Johnson )16-5), and the last 16 of Andy Robinson’s 36 (6-10).

68 – 30 – 38 – 0 – 44.12 per cent.

All Blacks and daylight on those figures. The Lions will struggle.