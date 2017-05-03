AFL set to host Etihad Stadium esports tournament

The AFL is said to be preparing for an entry into the booming esports market according to The Age, with plans to hold a tournament at Etihad Stadium later this year.

The AFL’s master plan involved a sold out Etihad Stadium, with teams being linked either through owner or sponsorship, as some clubs have done with Australia’s new Super Netball series.

With that proving successful, the league being on TV and drawing solid crowds throughout the opening weeks, there is scope for teams to invest in esports, with the industry booming globally in an attempt to expand the AFL’s and their own clubs brands.

Esports has gained an enormous following in Australia and right around the world, with the industry now reported to be worth around $1.2 billion and hold an audience of around 239 million people.

“Esports events sell out,” Darren Birch, the AFL’s growth, digital and audiences general manager told Fairfax Media. “They are amazing live events.

“There are more screens, more activities going on, more lights, more LED displays. Some of the tournaments I have seen show that eSports is more concert-like than sport-like, but that’s what appeals to that younger audience.

Australia currently has eight top of the line professional teams competing on the global stage with many more amateur and semi-pro sides below them. A list of Australia’s top earning players shows at least 500 making money from video-gaming.

According to Fairfax Media reports, esports have approached the AFL previously to invest in an Australian team, but it didn’t come to fruition.