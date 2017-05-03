Bring on the battle of South African relegation!

What a performance from the Kings again in Round 10. A 44-3 victory against the Rebels will definitely boost the Eastern Provence side’s confidence.

This side certainly aren’t making it easy for the guys making the decision on which two South Africa sides get the boot in 2018.

One might think that the bye in Round 11 will be a well-deserved rest but I reckon this side would want to build on to their confidence and momentum right away.

Although I have been praising this Eastern Provence side for the past three weeks I sadly believe their winning streak has come to an end in Round 10.

I believe the bye in Round 11 will stop their momentum with facing the Sharks in Round 12, the Brumbies in Round 13 and the Lions in Round 14.

I can’t help to think that if it wasn’t for the bye in Round 11 they surely would have had a chance against the inconsistent Sharks as well as the struggling Brumbies on home soil.

We will have to wait and see if they truly will rise to the occasion. Moving on to the other two South African teams facing the boot in 2018 – the Bulls and the Cheetahs – they also have two very tough hills to climb.

They both will be facing New Zealand sides in Round 11 and I don’t see either of them adding any points to the log.

Although the Bulls have been going through a tough time the last four years in the Super Rugby competition, I don’t think any South African fan would have thought that they will be on the list to get the boot in this competition.

But after the announcement of the new format in 2018 that is unfortunately a sad reality to face. Hopefully uncle Nollis will have a plan to get the Pretoria side out of the danger zone.

Moving on to the rest of the action that took place in Round 10. It seems that the Stormers left all ambition behind when they left for New Zealand two week ago.

With two big back to back defeats against the Crusaders and the Highlanders the Cape Town side will have a tough time coming back from that with yet another big clash against the Hurricanes coming up in Round 11.

I don’t see them adding any more points to the log either. The Lions are the only team who will have a chance in putting some points on when they will be facing the Rebels in Round 11.

The Sunwolves definitely put on a good show against the Chiefs in Hamilton by only losing with 7 points.

I am sure the howling wolves will take that defeat with a lot of pride. That was impressive. The Reds and Waratahs game was not that good as expected.

I suppose it was as good as it could have been between two struggling Australian sides. The Waratahs managed to finish on top. But there is still a lot of work to be done for all Australian sides to be worthy contenders in the playoffs.

The Lions showed once again that they are the best South African side in the competition and that they want nothing to do with deciding which South African team will get the boot in 2018.

They are making it a little bit easier for the guys around the table by playing good entertaining rugby every weekend.

The Cheetahs once again were on the losing side against the undefeated Crusaders. We are yet to see which team will stop the Crusaders in their track this season.

I cannot see that it will be the Bulls at Loftus.

The Sharks surprised me against the Jaguares. But then again one could have expected this with the inconsistent rugby this side has been playing this year.

The Blues’ victory over the Brumbies blew the race in the Australian conference wide open.

If the Waratahs can manage to get their act together this week against the Blues I am afraid the leading Brumbies will be in danger.

I am looking forward to see where this competition is going before the June Internationals break.

For those of you who’s playing SuperBru, happy pickings and enjoy the buildup to Round 11.