Down, out and going nowhere fast: Newcastle’s long Knight

Dear Wayne Bennett, while the chances of this reaching you are about as minuscule as you improving your tolerance for all things press and paparazzi, I’d like to formally apologise on behalf of, well, me.

For too long, the conversation around the Newcastle Knights and their recent perils have invariably ended back at one conclusion: Blame Wayne.

Amongst all the vitriol and delusion, one central argument that is screamed louder than anything else revolves around the belief that Bennett tried to apply the rugby league equivalent of a get-rich-quick scheme to the Knights when they were in need of a more long term, holistic approach.

The supposedly critical evidence behind this unsubstantiated claim is the fact that Bennett lured a number of ageing veterans to the club in the hope of generating instant success with almost zero regard for the future.

This perspective is interesting for two reasons.

1) When people discuss the tonic needed to fix the current quagmire at Newcastle, you’ll inevitably hear about the need for the club to go after a couple of experienced hard heads who know how to win.

Considering the so called “dads army” brought to the club between 2012-2014 included names like Danny Buderus, Craig Gower, Jeremy Smith and Willie Mason, Bennett’s line of thinking was clearly five years ahead of its time.

2) People conveniently fail to mention that, along with the veterans mentioned previously, Bennett also recruited Darius Boyd, Dane Gagai, Joey Leilua, Beau Scott and Kade Snowden.

Now I know what you’re thinking, and no, I wasn’t hired by Wayne Bennett Inc. to pen a PR piece about the all-conquering king of coaching. Instead, the purpose of this article is to raise a point of discussion that has become a genuine rugby league taboo.

The Newcastle Knights are failing.

There it is, I said it.

In the past two years, the club has claimed consecutive wooden spoons and if you’re a betting man, you’d be almost comfortable putting your house on them making it a third in 2017.

In a results-based industry where million dollar salaries are becoming the norm, this simply isn’t good enough. Their fans deserve better.

The repeated failings on the scoreboard however, have been sugar coated by a widely-held belief that the Knights are building something special. Apparently they’re only one big name away from building a dynasty.

Building for the future is one thing, every club is doing it, but almost negligently disregarding the present is an entirely different kettle of fish. And while the optimism being spewed out by the marketing officials might be infectious to some, others are beginning to question the validity of Nathan Brown’s long-term project.

When Phil Gould first mentioned a five-year plan back when the Penrith Panthers were withering away in a similar state of financial and footballing bother, people from all corners of rugby league laughed ferociously. While their form has been something close to abysmal early this season, there’s absolutely no denying that Penrith are on an upward trajectory.

As well as that, last year they gave the competition one hell of a shake. Form is one thing, stability is another, and many still believe a premiership is just around the corner for the mountain men.

By the end of 2017 however, Nathan Brown would have had three full seasons in charge of the club so many proud Novocastrians hold dear. Three years, more than likely three spoons. 2018? It isn’t looking much better.

James Graham may arrive, four or five new faces may follow, but a premiership won’t be coming anytime soon.

Sure, the Knights have had serious financial quandaries to overcome. They’ve also had to deal with significant roster turnover since Bennett departed, however this can’t all be attributed to the master coach packing his bags and returning to Brisvegas.

There is clearly something systemic bubbling beneath the surface that needs urgent addressing.

What it is? My guess is as good as yours, but until Matt Gidley, Nathan Brown and the rest of the club hierarchy can find the necessary instruments to perform open heart surgery, Knights fans will continue to suffer.

Over to you, Joey.