Ground staff set to work overtime to get grand final pitch up to scratch

Brisbane Roar keeper suffers more pain with blow to the head

Ground staff will work round the clock to get the Allianz pitch up to standard for Sunday’s A-League grand final between Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory.

With the Waratahs hosting the Blues at Allianz on Saturday night – less than a day before the soccer showpiece – there are concerns the playing surface won’t be up to scratch.

But stadium media manager Phillip Heads says ground staff will do everything they can to prepare the surface for both the Waratahs and Sydney FC this weekend.

“Staff will be working from full-time on Saturday right up until kick-off on Sunday,” Heads told AAP.

He added the grass would be cut shorter after the rugby clash for Sunday.

The playing field came in for harsh criticism from fans and players following Sydney FC’s 3-0 semi-final win over Perth Glory at the stadium on Saturday.

The Waratahs ruled out a NSW government request on Tuesday to shift their clash with the Blues to North Sydney Oval to avoid further damage to the surface.

The club decided to stay put in the interests of their fans, supporters and other stakeholders.

Heads said it was “the busiest period of the season” with the stadium hosting six games in eight days, in recent weeks.

“We’re in the busiest period of the season in terms of events, with Sydney FC, the NSW Waratahs, Sydney Roosters and South Sydney Rabbitohs all hosting home matches in the past two weeks,” he said.

“This will be the fourth A-League grand final held at Allianz Stadium and the fourth time that a Super Rugby match will be played in the days prior to the decider.”

Heads said measures such as limiting ground and training access were in place throughout the year to ensure the pitch is at its best.