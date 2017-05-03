Melbourne United to play pre-season match in China

An 8th Grader from the US dunks with one arm

Melbourne United will play an exhibition match in China as the National Basketball League’s renewed push into lucrative Asian markets gathers steam.

Melbourne will meet Jiangsu Dragons in Nanjing on May 17, with new recruit Craig Moller and established NBL players Majok Majok, Tai Wesley and Kyle Adnam expected to tour.

Boomers guard Chris Goulding is in doubt having undergone ankle surgery at the end after last season’s end in February.

The game is the latest initiative from the NBL to access of sizeable Chinese market after recording a spike in domestic television ratings last season.

Chinese media also streamed online every game of the 2016-17 season, attracting a viewership of 9.2 million in the country.

It has prompted NBL bosses to consider expanding to include teams from China and the Philippines in the Australian competition in the next two years.

“After much success with the broadcast of our games into China, the opportunity to once again play live in front of our Chinese fans is a great privilege for the NBL and one I know Melbourne United is extremely excited about,” NBL chief executive Jeremy Loeliger said in a statement.

But the league has indicated it will tread carefully after a previous Asian expansion failed with the Singapore Slingers’ withdrawal from the competition in 2008.

Jiangsu finished finished 14th in the 2016-17 season of the Chinese Basketball Association.