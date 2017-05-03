Merrin on Kangaroo selection: Because I’m worth it

Storm put on an offensive masterclass to topple the Dragons

Penrith forward Trent Merrin has admitted his NRL form hasn’t warranted Australian selection, but believes he still deserves his Kangaroos jersey.

Despite a slow start to the season, Merrin will start in Friday night’s Anzac Test in Canberra, with coach Mal Meninga staying loyal to the players who won last year’s Four Nations over New Zealand.

The 27-year-old is grateful runs on the board counted in his favour.

“My form probably hasn’t been up to selection, but in saying that I do wear that jersey proudly and every time I put it on I want to put on my best effort,” Merrin said on Tuesday.

“I feel like my form probably didn’t live up to the standard but I do deserve this jersey and I do hold it up with pride.”

Merrin has only played more than an hour in one of Penrith’s matches in the first nine rounds of the season, while he played 60 minutes or more in 17 of his 25 appearances last season.

His average minutes are down from 66 last year to 57 so far in 2017.

“I would have loved to have started the year off the way I finished it last year but there were a few scenarios there that didn’t go our way,” Merrin said.

An injury set back in the pre-season didn’t help his cause, but the Kangaroos lock insists he’s doing everything he can to turn his form around.

“I’m definitely working hard on myself to put myself back in the way I was playing last year,” Merrin said.

He said Meninga’s decision to pick him despite his form shows the culture which has been instilled in the Kangaroos.

“I probably wouldn’t be here if Mal didn’t show that faith in me and show that loyalty,” Merrin said.

“The start of the season hasn’t been where I would have liked it to be.

“I’m chipping away. The form will get there.”

He said an improved showing in the Panthers’ 32-18 loss to Brisbane last week had given him confidence the tide was turning.

“I feel that I’m taking one step at a time and I’m getting back to where I know I should be at,” Merrin said.

“If it’s this week or next week I know I’ll get there eventually.”