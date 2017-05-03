Rebels want ARU to make Super Rugby call

Frustrated Melbourne Rebels back Tom English says it’s time for the Australian Rugby Union to “rip the band aid off” and make a decision on the future of his Super Rugby club.

The Rebels and the Western Force have been in limbo for almost a month following the ARU’s announcement that one of the clubs would be cut from the 2018 competition.

Both sides have declared the national body has no legal right to remove the teams and have threatened legal action.

Competition organiser SANZAAR has an executive meeting on May 10 however there are no signs a decision on the axed team will be made by then.

Ahead of their Saturday afternoon clash with the Lions at AAMI Park, English said the Rebels had been assured of their future by owner Andrew Cox but he wanted the ARU to make a call one way or the other.

“Your job as a professional player first and foremost is to focus on the game but that’s not to say that it doesn’t play on your mind,” English said.

“The ARU needs to come out and make a decision because they’re playing with people’s lives so rip the band aid off because indecision is just going to lead to more players leaving to play overseas.”

English, who is signed to Melbourne until the end of 2018, said he believed more Rebels players were looking at overseas clubs so they had a “back-up plan.”

Rebels’ general manager of football operations Baden Stephenson said while it was unsettling for off-contract players they were trying to keep it business as usual at the club, despite a signing freeze from the ARU.

“We’re still trying to lock guys in for 2018 and beyond,” Stephenson said.

“I’ve got a couple who have agreed to terms both internal and external who have signed contracts and we’re waiting for the ARU to co-sign them when they lift the moratorium.”

Stephenson predicted that even when the decision was made it wouldn’t be the end of it.

“I’d be surprised if and when a decision is made that the next step isn’t some sort of legal issue and the same things are being said in South Africa as well,” he said.