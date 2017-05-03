Are Red Bull showing shades of 2015?

As Mercedes AMG and Ferrari blitz away, battling among themselves for the 2017 Formula One world championship – Red Bull Racing is rapidly becoming the forgotten team of the front-runners.

The four-time constructor’s champions entered this season of Formula One’s new era for aerodynamics, with lofty expectations that their mastermind designer Adrian Newey, would produce a world beater.

However, four races into the 2017 season, the energy drinks giant sits a distant third in the constructor’s standings with less than half the points of the leading Mercedes AMG. The driver’s table sees fifth placed Max Verstappen 51-points in deficit to Sebastian Vettel.

Immediately from the outset during pre-season testing, it was apparent that Red Bull had missed the mark. Their pace deficit to reigning world champions in Mercedes AMG, had remained stagnant if not grown from the end of 2016 – while Ferrari made significant gains.

The notion that they’d roll out at the curtain raising Australian Grand Prix with a completely different architecture for the RB13, was thrown out the window when the best placed Red Bull during qualifying was 1.2 seconds adrift of the pole sitter.

Since then, the ‘unlucky’ RB13 has failed to see the chequered flag on three occasions across both drivers. Daniel Ricciardo was let out to dry at his home grand prix in Australia with electrical issues, while consecutive brake failures let Verstappen and the affable Aussie down at the Bahrain and Russian Grands Prix.

A solitary podium for Verstappen at the Chinese Grand Prix may mask the deficit that currently engulfs Red Bull, but there is no denying that the organisation is showing shades of their underwhelming 2015 campaign once again.

Using the present landscape of Formula One as a scapegoat, Red Bull has once again ignited the debate around the validity of hybrid power in the sport – with their ‘TAG-Heuer’ aka Renault power-unit still far off the pace of the Ferrari and Mercedes-Benz.

As was the case in 2015, when the Milton Keynes operation had publicly humiliated the French manufacturer – subsequently threatening to boycott their entire presence in the sport.

Long-time motorsport advisor to Red Bull in Dr Helmut Marko had recently raised the threat of departing the sport once again, this time in 2021, if an independent engine supply isn’t sourced – as many deduce that without Renault, Red Bull have no other competitive engine options.

While boasting righteousness for the betterment of the sport, false-hero and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has consistently advocated the concept of ‘cheaper and noisier’ engines – which the FIA has ultimately agreed too.

Would such a change benefit the sport as a whole, or just Red Bull?

It is quite convenient though, that there is lack of preaching from Red Bull and its representatives, when the team is in a strong position as far as competitiveness is concerned. At that time, the formula is just right for ‘everybody’.

Under the current formula, it can be argued that we are seeing a competitive grid. Despite the fact there is a clear divide between the leaders and the midfield, there is close racing wherever viewers may look.

Ferrari’s own gains upon Mercedes AMG’s dominant power-unit should be a testament to a manufacturer as equally equipped as Renault, to at last make their own advances.

Having two colossi of Formula One square off for the championship in 2017, is pleasing enough for many – who had disdain over the intra-team war between the Silver Arrows over the past three seasons.

This writer has long argued that the sport doesn’t need Red Bull, as much as the brand needs Formula One. Despite being a successful team, they have not understood the concept of longevity and this can be tied into their company’s approach of ‘living in the now’.

Teams come and go in Formula One, whether they succeed or don’t. The testament of a truly great team, transcends beyond any given era – just look at Williams, who for four decades have seen the days of glory and the days of pain.

As cosmopolitan and brand-centric Formula One maybe, the sport should not forget its motorsport roots. Icons such as Bruce McLaren, Sirs Jack Brabham and Frank Williams launched racing dynasties from garages, rather than a board-room in Salzburg.

If Red Bull cannot simply accept faults on their end, then good luck to them. Not being in a winning position would be frustrating, but rather throwing the toys out of the basket and prodding the rule makers to adapt to their specific needs – they should adapt to the rules defined.

For the balance of 2017, the championship does seem a little off the cards now for Red Bull, though with onus on significant upgrades at the upcoming Spanish Grand Prix to bolster their way towards the leaders – it can only be perceived that they’ll get stronger. A power-unit upgrade at the Canadian Grand Prix, will be well received too.

Off-track distractions aside, this season could be likened to 2009 for Red Bull, when in the back-half of the campaign they really came into their own. Brawn-GP may have sealed the titles that year, but heading into 2010 – Red Bull were in real position to challenge for their first title success.

And that is how Red Bull should treat 2017. As disappointing as it is not to see them amidst Mercedes AMG and Ferrari for the championship, it would be satisfying for Ricciardo and Verstappen to at some point start taking wins away from the contenders – with full expectation for glory in 2018.