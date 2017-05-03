Woods set to miss entire Origin series

Storm put on an offensive masterclass to topple the Dragons

Can the NRL follow the success of AFL Women's?

Aaron Woods’ season from hell has continued, with the beleaguered Wests Tigers captain almost certain to miss the State of Origin series opener through injury.

Scans have shown the front-rower tore a hamstring in the Tigers’ 22-16 loss to Cronulla last Saturday night and he will be sidelined for up to eight weeks.

The best-case scenario is Woods will be fit again in four weeks, leaving the Canterbury-bound NSW enforcer racing the clock for Origin I in Brisbane on May 31.

In a worst-case scenario, he could also miss the second game in Sydney on June 21.

“It’s quite frustrating. Front-rowers don’t do ‘hammies’, but I think it’s four to eight weeks,” Woods told Fox Sports’ NRL 360 program on Tuesday night.

“With hamstrings, it’s how you react to when you run. So it just depends.

“I think I’ll have my first run session in a week or two and just see how it reacts to that.

“They said four to eight weeks. That’s sort of as a guide and we’ll just see how it goes from there.”

Woods’ setback comes after he was ruled out of Friday’s Anzac Test against New Zealand and months of controversy over his future ended with his decision to leave the Tigers at season’s end.

The popular 26-year-old Balmain junior was booed by home fans and subjected to derogatory banners from the Tigers faithful after leading the side out against the Sharks following his decision to defect to Belmore in 2018.

Now Woods faces the grim prospect of missing the entire Origin campaign, should coach Laurie Daley decide against any mid-series changes for the Blues.

Woods admitted he was no certainty to play again before Origin I.

“I’d love to say I would, but I’m just not sure. I’ve never really (had this injury),” he said.

The 11-game Origin stalwart feared the worst after landing awkwardly in a tackle at Leichhardt Oval at the weekend.

“I knew straight away. It was just a bad tackle. I just got in a terrible situation and it’s just something that happens in rugby league,” Woods said.

“It’s a contact sport and you’ve got to expect that to happen sometimes.”