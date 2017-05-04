ARU hit by shock resignation

The ARU’s chief operating officer, Rob Clarke, has resigned his position on Thursday afternoon.

Although once considered to be a potential successor to Bill Pulver as CEO of the ARU, it appears Clarke is now destined to go in a different direction – though it’s not clear why, and his decision to resign has come as something of a surprise.

Clarke had formerly worked at both the Brumbies and Rebels in the Super Rugby competition and been an advertising CEO, but joined the ARU in the position of general manager of professional rugby, operations and marketing in 2014. He became the chief operating officer in 2016.

Clarke’s resignation may mean that an announcement on which Australian side will be cut from the Super Rugby competition could be even further away than expected, as he was said to have been a central figure in the process of making that decision.

Clarke has recently been the focus of some criticism from former Western Force boss Peter O’Meara, who called Clarke’s independence into question due to his previous roles at the Rebels and Brumbies.

“You have a senior executive in Rob Clarke, a former chief executive of both the Brumbies and Rebels, who has been at the forefront of negotiations to drop a team,” O’Meara said to the West Australian in April.

“My concern is whether his recommendations are totally independent given his (former) close affiliation and background with the two rugby franchises and, according to a Rebels press release, at no stage had the national body even hinted that the Rebels were in danger and was contrary to advice provided by ARU management.”

Clarke rebuked O’Meara’s claims, saying the comments lacked insight.

The West Australian has reported Clarke’s resignation as being a potential boon for the chances of the Western Force remaining in the Super Rugby competition.