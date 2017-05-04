Australia vs New Zealand start time: When is the Kangaroos vs Kiwis Anzac Test? Date, venue, squads, key information

The Australia Kangaroos will be out to pick up another win in the annual Anzac Test, but standing in their way will be the New Zealand Kiwis. The match is scheduled to kick-off on Friday, May 5 at 8:05pm (AEST).

The match will be held in Canberra at GIO Stadium and is the final match of a triple-header. The Junior Kangaroos and Junior Kiwis will clash at 3:15pm (AEST), followed by the women’s Test between the Jillaroos and Ferns at 5:35pm (AEST).

Neither of those matches will be televised.

Last time the Kangaroos and Kiwis met was during the 2016 Four Nations final, when the Australian’s picked up a 34-2 win at Anfield in Liverpool

Key game information Kick-off: 8:05pm (AEST)

Venue: GIO Stadium, Canberra

TV: Live, Nine Network

Online: Live, NRL Digital Pass

Overall record: Played 134, Australia 96, New Zealand 32, drawn 3

Last meeting: Four Nations Final 2016 – Australia 34 defeat New Zealand 8 at Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Referees: Referee: Matt Cecchin, Touch judges: Brett Suttor and Chris Butler

How to watch and stream

That means the only way to watch the game on TV will be through free-to-air broadcaster Channel Nine. They will broadcast the match right around Australia, through either Nine, Gem, Go or Southern Cross in regional areas.

Be sure to check your local guides to find out which channel it will be shown on in your local area.

Channel Nine’s coverage of the Test will start at 7:30pm (AEST) which is 35 minutes before the scheduled time for kick-off, allowing for a comprehensive pre-game match.

Their coverage is scheduled to run until 10:30pm (AEST). The game should end just before 10pm, which means they will remain on the air for about half an hour after its conclusion.

There will be only one legal way to live stream the match which will be through the NRL Digital Pass. This can be used on any device you own.

It does come with a two-week free trial, but after that it will set you back either $2.99 a week of $89.99 for the entire year. It will give you access to every match of the regular season, finals, State of Origin, Anzac Test, City-Country and Pacific Tests.

Squads

Australia

1. Darius Boyd 2. Blake Ferguson 3. Josh Dugan 4. Will Chambers 5. Valentine Holmes 6. Johnathan Thurston 7. Cooper Cronk 8. Andrew Fifita 9. Cameron Smith 10. David Klemmer 11. Boyd Cordner 12. Matt Gillett 13. Trent Merrin

Interchange: 14. Michael Morgan 15. Jake Trbojevic 16. Tyson Frizell 17. Sam Thaiday 18. Jordan McLean 19. James Maloney 20. Justin O’Neill

New Zealand

1. Roger Tuivasa-sheck 2. Dallin Watene Zelezniak 3. Dean Whare 4. Jordan Kahu 5. David Fusitua 6. Kieran Foran 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Issac Luke 10. Russell Packer 11. Simon Mannering 12. Kevin Proctor 13. Jason Taumalolo

Interchange: 14. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 15. Adam Blair 16. Kenneath Bromwich 17. Kodi Nikorima 18. Jordan Rapana 19. Brandon Smith 20. Martin Taupau

Of course, The Roar will be providing a live blog of the match, and The Roar TV will have highlights during and after the match.