They call me The Fixer, and I’m here to fix rugby in Australia

Over the last couple on months I think it is fair to say that rugby as a code has been –

and is – going through a tough time. It has been mostly self inflicted.

I have posted many comments on this forum complaining about the ARU. I absolutely acknowledge that the current board and CEO were given a load of crap, my beef is how they handled the situation. Anyway enough of that.

What I would like to write about is some ideas that may provide some solutions for the off-field issues. I am going to focus on interest in the code which hopefully will generate funds that can be used wisely to maintain and then grow the code.

The best place to start is with schools and clubs – mainly juniors. So at the moment in NSW the schools are having ether their rugby trials or may have started their competitions (I can’t speak for other states).

Now five years ago when my son played at school I ran the supporters group and we would have an induction day where we would get around 400 boys signing up for the season.

Getting any involvement from NSWRU or the ARU was very difficult. So one solution to get the kids involved would be to give one of them a free ticket to a Waratah game (same interstate) that could be used at any game during the season.

The ticket would also give a 50 per cent discount to a parent. Apart from bums on seats this would give the NSWRU and ARU good feedback because if there was a bar code on the ticket it could tell where the user came from and then rewards packages could be targeted at clubs and schools.

OK, you ask, what about country and regional areas? Then ticket could for argument say be a season family package for the local club. In Orange where I am, we are going to have a Shute Shield game on 13/5, so that ticket could be used for a family.

The ARU is hopefully given the success of the women’s 7s and applying these models in clubs and schools for girls as well.

Now regarding the Super Rugby and the Wallabies. There are few things that rugby has to get its head around.

Firstly, rugby is the third if not the fourth winter male code. Secondly, and I will give two examples of this, is that sport are often now events. Thirdly and finally the ARU and state unions – and I know in the current environment it is not easy – must start thinking outside the square and not have a siege mentality.

Regarding two examples of sport being an event, I was told that there was between 8000 and 10000 at Knox on Saturday for their Gala Day, where there just happened to be a rugby game between Knox and Riverview on.

If that was all that was on there would have been a crowd of say 3000. The rest are there for the day. They mostly likely don’t know what is happening on the field and may never go to another rugby game until Gala Day 2018.

The other example is that in April Orange had it’s horse racing Cup day where around $250000 in prize-money was paid out, they got a crowd of about 1500. On Easter Monday they had the camel races and got a crowd of around 10000.

So the idea and solution is here. The ARU must go to SANZAAR and frankly say that they are eating the dates of the calendar and the following scheduling of games has to be considered.

Brumbies, look at attaching your games to festivals such as summer nationals (yes I don’t know when it is on) or when the Black Opal races are on.

The Queensland Reds’ permanent Anzac Day fixture against a New Zealand team needs to happen.

Waratahs must get involved with the ATC and if Winx is racing at the championships in 2018 then play in her racing colours. Work out a ticketing deal with Randwick.

Put shuttle buses on including food and wine. The obvious game would be against the Brumbies in continuing with the horse theme.

Wallabies? In the June window in Brisbane talk to the QTC. Find out what is their biggest race day and do the same in Sydney.

There is an old saying – my enemy’s enemy is my friend. What about this concept: cross-code double headers?

In Sydney, Easts versus Warriors followed by Waratahs versus Blues.

In Brisbane, Broncos versus Warriors followed by Reds versus Blues.

In Canberra, Raiders versus Storm followed by Brumbies versus Rebels. Fox would love it as all their outside broadcast is there for two games.

We could even have the union commentators do the league game and the other way around as well.

The NRL is taking home games away to other venues so if no more than 15000 are going to go to the Waratahs versus Reds in Sydney, then play the game in Brisbane if there will be 20000.

I don’t care who takes the credit. These ideas are good, and they just might save rugby.