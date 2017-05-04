Latu returns, Phipps benched for Waratahs

Wallabies hooker Tolu Latu will return from a shoulder injury for NSW Waratahs’ Super Rugby clash against the Blues on Saturday.

Powerful winger Taqele Naiyaravoro has been ruled out with a broken hand, with Reece Robinson his replacement, while coach Daryl Gibson has reinstated Jake Gordon at halfback despite a strong display from Wallabies No.9 Nick Phipps in last week’s win over the Queensland Reds.

Gibson said he had a rotation policy in place and that Gordon remained his first-choice option.

“As I’ve said previously, we have three strong halves and we this combination is the right one to take on the Blues,” Gibson said on Thursday.

“What impressed me most last weekend was our level of commitment for the full 80 minutes and that’s what we’re our focus is on as a team to deliver again this weekend,.

“The win against the Reds is a step in the right direction, with the Australian conference still open – hopefully we can build the momentum on the back that result.

“Last Saturday we showed the pride our team has in the NSW jersey and we want to do that again for our fans at home.”

In other changes to the starting line-up, Jed Holloway returns at No.8, with Michael Wells going to the bench, as does hooker Hugh Roach to accommodate Latu’s inclusion.

NSW Waratahs: Israel Folau, Reece Robinson, Rob Horne, David Horwitz, Cam Clark, Bernard Foley, Jake Gordon, Jed Holloway, Michael Hooper (capt), Ned Hanigan, David McDuling, Dean Mumm, Sekope Kepu, Tolu Latu, Tom Robertson. Reserves: Hugh Roach, Paddy Ryan, Angus Taavao, Will Skelton, Michael Wells, Nick Phipps, Bryce Hegarty, Irae Simone.