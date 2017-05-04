Longmire’s Swans out to avoid seventh hell

Can the NRL follow the success of AFL Women's?

Sydney coach John Longmire has never tasted defeat against Brisbane since taking the reins in 2011 and his struggling Swans desperately need that streak to continue.

A loss to the Lions at the SCG on Sunday could prove the ultimate indignity for a winless Sydney side after their shock away defeat by Carlton.

It is probably cold comfort for Longmire that the Swans’ run of nine successive wins over the Lions is their longest winning streak over any club.

Longmire has a 7-0 record against Brisbane since taking over the coaching reins from Paul Roos after the 2010 campaign, while the Lions last beat Sydney in 2009 at the SCG.

The only player from the Lions side that day still on their list is Daniel Rich, who was in his first season.

Asked on Wednesday if he was nervous about facing Brisbane, Longmire responded by using the word confident four times in his answer.

However, there’s little in any significant statistical category this year to give him confidence.

Sydney are scoring 22 fewer points a game than last season and conceding 30 more, while they have plunged down the rankings in the critical contested possessions and clearances categories.

“There’s probably a lot of little different things that add up to the performances, but in the end it doesn’t really matter, what matters is we’re not delivering on want we want to deliver on,” Longmire said.

Perhaps in his favour is the fact Brisbane’s form has hardly been any better than that of the Swans.

The Lions, who haven’t played at the SCG since 2013, have lost five straight since their opening round win over Gold Coast and have a worse percentage than Sydney.

The Swans haven’t lost four in a row at the SCG since 2000.