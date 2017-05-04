Monaco vs Juventus: UEFA Champions League semi-final preview

Player brought to tears after being sent off

Monaco and Juventus will take their first steps towards a possible UEFA Champions League final when they clash in the first leg of the semi-finals.

Five-time defending Serie A champions Juventus are coming into the semifinals fresh off taking arguably the biggest scalp of the Champions League in Barcelona.

A three-nil win at home shocked the Spanish giants who were unable to reel it in during the second leg, limping to a goalless draw to let the Italians into the next round.

For Monaco, they too have picked off a big name club in the form of Borussia Dortmund.

They pulled off a thrilling 3-2 win away from home in controversial fashion just one day after bombs were set off near team buses, putting the safety of the players and fixture at jeopardy.

They were able to back it up with three more goals at home, booking their ticket into the semis with a 3-1 victory.

The monumental victory for Monaco has led them to their first Champions League semifinal in over a decade, dating back to 2004.

For Juve, they come into the first leg on shaky terms historically. They have only won a single away semifinal game in their Champions League history.

In contrast, Monaco has only lost one away game this Champions league campaign from seven fixtures, making it a tough task for Juventus first up.

It’s a real battle of some of Europe’s league leaders, with Juve and Monaco sitting pretty at the top of the Serie A and Ligue 1 standings respectively with just a few games to go.

If they can manage to hold of a fired up Paris Saint-Germain for the final three rounds, then it would be a first league title in 16 years for Monaco.

Prediction

Both sides have proven that they can beat anyone on their day in this Champions League season and it’s setting up to be a real fairytale story if either side can find success in the final.

Monaco has been the surprise packet and have made their home ground a fortress. It will be a tough venture for Juve who will be coming into the game as favourites.

It should be an entertaining clash, one that I think will end without either team being separated.

2-2 draw