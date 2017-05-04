NSWRL junior representative preliminary final recap

A thrilling weekend of junior representative action in the preliminary finals has seen six teams seal a grand final berth.

Harold Matthews Cup

Manly continued their hot run of finals form with a determined 30-24 win over Parramatta at UOW Jubilee Oval. After winning their first two finals games by a combined 82 points, it looked like they would bring up another big score when they raced out to a 22-0 lead in the early stages.

Parramatta fought their way back however, working their way back to a 12-point deficit, before an attacking opportunity was cut short by a scuffle, resulting in a Manly penalty.

Albert Hopoate gave the Sea Eagles their fifth try on the next set, giving them a 26-10 lead at the main break.

Again, the Eels tried to claw their way back, and got as close as eight points with thirteen minutes remaining, however mistakes ultimately proved too costly, with Keegan Turner scoring the try that put the game beyond doubt.

They face Newcastle, who are arguably the team to beat in the under-16s competition, continuing their unbeaten run this season with an emphatic 50-16 win over the Canberra Raiders at Kogarah.

Vice-captain Bradman Best was outstanding for the victors, scoring a hat-trick inside the space of 15 minutes as a result of his blistering pace and elusiveness. He was a large part of the side’s incredible first half, as they raced out to a 40-0 lead at the break.

Canberra fought gallantly in the second half to win the period, but the game belonged to the Novocastrians, who can complete a perfect season with a win this week.

Newcastle got the better of their rivals back in Round 4, resulting in a convincing 40-16 win, however Manly’s run of five successive wins will give them plenty of confidence in the decider.

Tarsha Gale Cup

The Canterbury Bulldogs and Penrith Panthers will have the chance to etch their name in history as the winners of the first ever Tarsha Gale Cup after they won their respective preliminary finals at Southern Cross Group Stadium on Saturday.

Canterbury finished on top of the ladder after the regular season, and just managed to edge out Cronulla to the tune of 32-28. Aaliyah Fasavalu-Fa’amausili had a hat-trick for the Bulldogs, who were missing NSW City Origin squad member Page McGregor.

In a remarkable coincidence, Penrith outlasted Illawarra by an identical score-line of 32-28. Emily Perring and Cassie Ormsby kept their hot try-scoring form going, picking up a pair each as they held off a late charge from their opponents to cling on.

Penrith finished in fifth spot, and have won their past three elimination finals to make it to the grand final. They will be up against it however, as the Bulldogs came out resounding 40-10 winners in their fourth-round encounter.

SG Ball

Parramatta are the most successful club in the history of the SG Ball Cup, and they’ll have a chance to win their twelfth title, thanks to a classy 32-12 win over the Sydney Roosters.

The Eels blitzed their opponents over a seven-minute period in the first half, racing out to a 16-0 lead, highlighted by a brilliant team try set up by halfback Dylan Brown. The Roosters worked their way back into the game courtesy of an Egan Butcher line break, which sparked two tries before half-time, bringing the score back to 16-12 at the interval.

That’s where the run ended for the Roosters, as a clinical display in the second half saw Parramatta win comfortably in the end. Noel Aukafolau’s second try came from a terrific individual effort, as he powered his way through three defenders.

Their opponents in the decider will be the Cronulla Sharks, who fought back from a half-time deficit to run out 38-14 winners over the Illawarra Steelers.

The Sharks trailed by 14-6 at the break, however four tries within the first 19 minutes helped them establish a 28-14 lead that couldn’t be chased down. Bronson Xerri and Jaeman Salmon finished with doubles for the game.

The grand final pits two of the standout teams against each other, with first-placed Cronulla taking on the second-place Parramatta. Both teams just suffered the one loss throughout the season, and had the two best for-and-against records in the competition.

All games to be played at Leichhardt Oval on Saturday 6 May

Harold Matthews Cup – Newcastle Knights versus Manly Sea Eagles – 11am

Tarsha Gale Cup – Canterbury Bulldogs versus Penrith Panthers – 12.45pm

SG Ball Cup – Parramatta Eels versus Cronulla Sharks – 2pm