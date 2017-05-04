The rise and fall of the South Sydney Rabbitohs: Part 1

Only three years ago, a 43-year wait ended for the South Sydney Rabbitohs faithful with an historic grand final win and return to glory.

The Rabbitohs team of 2017 doesn’t feel that much different to the heroes of 2014, in playing style at least.

But the rise and rapid decline of one of the powerhouse clubs of the past five years has been alarming.

Over the past few weeks, we have seen the continued steps down to the cellar. Why? Why has a team with a large chunk of experience, youth and talent been spectacularly unspectacular? Is it the rise of other clubs? The loss of key players? The lack of ‘hunger’ that drives a team?

Souths: The story up to 2012

The South Sydney Rabbitohs for the better part of 23 years were the laughing stock of the rugby league community, with the low-light being the exclusion of the foundation club in 2001-2002.

The eventual return brought with it a sense of hope that the barren trophy cabinet would soon be full again. This did come true however not in the way many Souths fans would have liked.

The collection of three ‘wooden spoons’ across four years proved the catalyst for the privatisation of the club with owners Peter Holmes à Court and Russell Crowe beginning to mould the club for success.

The key came through recruitment. The signings of Roy Asotasi and David Kidwell, from the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs and the Melbourne Storm respectively, brought a new culture into the club. Other key signings such as David Taylor, Michael Crocker also contributed in big ways.

However the two biggest signings were on the horizon. In the off-season of 2009-2010, Sam Burgess joined the club and became the symbol of the club over the next seven years, continuing to this day. The other was Greg Inglis, already a superstar at the age of 23 and is still considered one of the most talented footballers to ever play the game.

The club also has a large junior development base which has seen some of the clubs most notable players emerge over this period. John Sutton, Adam Reynolds, Dylan Walker, Alex Johnston, Kyle Turner, Jason Clark (couldn’t help myself) have been instrumental to the return of the Rabbitohs.

The appointment of Michael Maguire in late 2011 brought excitement. An understudy to the legendary (albeit cheating) Melbourne Storm of the late 2000s, he continued to have success in England, taking the Wigan Warriors to the top in 2010.

Let’s explore the form of three players: Greg Inglis, Sam Burgess and Adam Reynolds who, with the exception of Burgess for 2015, were considered the key players.

After a slow start to the season, the Rabbitohs established themselves as a genuine title contender in 2012 with a top four finish, just the second finals appearance since 1989.

The side was built on defence with only 438 points conceded, equal fourth best in 2012, while the attack scored 559 points, third best in that year.

The positional switch of Greg Inglis to fullback was rewarded as he produced a great season.



Attack/Defence

Running metres: 2713 (total) / Tackles: 69 (total)

143 (per game) / 3.6 (per game)

Line breaks: 21 (total) / Missed tackles: 17 (total)

1.1 (per game) / 0.89 (per game)

Tackle busts: 137 (total)

Errors: 18 (total)

0.95 (per game)

Try assists: 14 (total)

0.74 (per game)

Tries: 11 (total)

0.58 (per game)

These numbers clearly show Inglis playing at a good level. His output on try assists is interesting since at the time, he was not a noted ball player even after winning a premiership at five eighth. The numbers on his tackle busts and metres gained are the most impressive with Inglis having better numbers than James Tedesco’s 2016 season.

Inglis has always been questioned for his lack of consistency however over the 2012 season he produced consistent good performances.

Adam Reynolds entered first grade in 2012 and produced a season worthy of the Daly M Rookie of the Year award.

Forming a halves pairing with John Sutton, he successfully steered the Rabbitohs through the year and was unlucky to have suffered a hamstring injury in the 2012 Preliminary Final, effectively ending the Rabbitohs season.

Attack / Defence

Try assists: 17 (total) / Tackles: 392 (total)

0.71 (per game) / 16.3 (per game)

Line-break assists: 7 (total) / Missed Tackles: 65 (total)

0.29 (per game) / 2.7 (per game)

The halfback position is considered to be one of the hardest positions to play. The defensive abilities of Adam Reynolds have always been underrated and this is seen here. The amount of tackles per game compared to the missed tackles are in the top tier of defence for halfbacks.

Sam Burgess was the forward leader for the Rabbitohs and was returning from a long lay-off due to an ankle injury in 2011. He had been long considered a player with potential but was yet to fully realise it.

Attack / Defence

Metres gained: 2904 (total) / Tackles: 594 (total)

132 (per game) / 27 (per game)

Tackle busts: 69 (total) / Missed tackles: 53 (total)

3.1 (per game) / 2.4 (per game)

Offloads: 36 (total) / Errors: 22 (total)

1.6 (per game) / 1.0 (per game)

South Sydney were built around a forward pack that could match it with any with a power game implemented by Michael Maguire to overpower teams through the middle and create room for the halves and backline to take advantage.

The Rabbitohs had a 16-8 record throughout 2012 with criticism levelled at the team for their inability to beat the other top eight teams.

In the first week of the finals, this was exposed by the Melbourne Storm as they ran riot over Souths. After having a week to regroup, the Rabbitohs dominated the Canberra Raiders to reach the Preliminary Final against Canterbury.

Two different styles of play met and for half an hour of play, the Rabbitohs were in front. The turning point occurred when Adam Reynolds was injured.

The benefit of receiving big game experience would only help the Rabbitohs for a successful season in 2013 with the influence of George Burgess and Dylan Walker to further benefit the side.