Round 7 AFL Teams: All the ins and outs for every club

The teams for Round 7 of the 2017 AFL season have been released – check out all the ins and outs for your club below.

St Kilda Saints vs GWS Giants

7:50pm Friday May 5, Etihad Stadium

St Kilda Saints

IN: Nathan Wright

OUT: Maverick Weller (ankle)

GWS Giants

IN: Phil Davis, Harrison Himmelberg, Steven Coniglio

OUT: Sam J Reid (hamstring), Nick Haynes (hamstring), Toby Greene (suspension)

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Adelaide Crows

1:45pm Saturday May 6, Blundstone Arena

North Melbourne Kangaroos

IN: Jarrad Waite, Ryan Clarke

OUT: Jy Simpkin (managed), Aaron Mullett (hand)

Adelaide Crows

No change.

Collingwood Magpies vs Carlton Blues

2:10pm Saturday May 6, MCG

Collingwood Magpies

IN: Ben Reid, Jordan De Goey, Jackson Ramsay

OUT: Henry Schade (managed), Travis Varcoe (hamstring), Tim Broomhead (omitted)

Carlton Blues

IN: Dale Thomas, Sam Kerridge

OUT: Zac Fisher (hamstring), Jack Silvagni (shoulder)

Port Adelaide Power vs West Coast Eagles

4:35pm Saturday May 6, Adelaide Oval

Port Adelaide Power

IN: Travis Boak

OUT: Karl Amon (omitted)

West Coast Eagles

No change.

Gold Coast Suns vs Geelong Cats

7:25pm Saturday May 6, Metricon Stadium

Gold Coast Suns

IN: Kade Kolodjashnij, Steven May, David Swallow, Brad Scheer

OUT: Jack Bowes, Brayden Fiorini, Matt Shaw (omitted), Jesse Lonergan (shoulder)

NEW: Brad Scheer

Geelong Cats

IN: James Parsons, Daniel Menzel, Rhys Stanley, Jackson Thurlow

OUT: Tom Stewart, Zac Smith, Sam Menegola (omitted), Brandan Parfitt (hamstring)

Western Bulldogs vs Richmond Tigers

7:25pm Saturday May 6, Etihad Stadium

Western Bulldogs

IN: Matthew Boyd

OUT: Bailey Dale (omitted)

Richmond Tigers

IN: Todd Elton, Anthony Miles, Ivan Soldo, Corey Ellis

OUT: Reece Conca (foot), Toby Nankervis (suspension), Dion Prestia (hamstring), Steven Morris (omitted)

NEW: Ivan Soldo

Sydney Swans vs Brisbane Lions

1:10pm Sunday May 7, SCG

Sydney Swans

IN: Harry Marsh, Sam Naismith, Aliir Aliir, Oliver Florent, Jordan Foote, Jarrad McVeigh, Dean Towers

OUT: Jeremy Laidler (Achilles), Gary Rohan (concussion), Brandon Jack, James Rose (omitted)

(three to be omitted)

Brisbane Lions

IN: Marco Paparone, Jake Barrett, Tom Bell, Josh Walker, Josh Clayton

OUT: Dayne Beams (quad), Tom Cutler (hamstring)

(three to be omitted)

Melbourne Demons vs Hawthorn Hawks

3:20pm Sunday May 7, MCG

Melbourne Demons

IN: Jesse Hogan, Billy Stretch, Dean Kent, Josh Wagner

OUT: Jake Melksham (omitted)

(three to be omitted)

Hawthorn Hawks

IN: Grant Birchall, Cyril Rioli, Brendan Whitecross

OUT: none

(three to be omitted)

Fremantle Dockers vs Essendon Bombers

4:40pm Sunday May 7, Domain Stadium

Fremantle Dockers

IN: Matt Taberner, Nick Suban, Cam Sutcliffe

OUT: none

(three to be omitted)

Essendon Bombers

IN: Michael Hartley, Aaron Francis, James Kelly, David Myers, Matthew Leuenberger, James Stewart, Kobe Mutch, Brent Stanton

OUT: Mitch Brown (ankle), Tom Bellchambers (omitted), Jobe Watson, Andrew McGrath, Ben McNiece (omitted)

NEW: James Stewart, Kobe Mutch

(three to be omitted)

All times are AEST.