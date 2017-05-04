 

Round 7 AFL Teams: All the ins and outs for every club

    The teams for Round 7 of the 2017 AFL season have been released – check out all the ins and outs for your club below.

    St Kilda Saints vs GWS Giants

    7:50pm Friday May 5, Etihad Stadium

    St Kilda Saints
    IN: Nathan Wright
    OUT: Maverick Weller (ankle)

    GWS Giants
    IN: Phil Davis, Harrison Himmelberg, Steven Coniglio
    OUT: Sam J Reid (hamstring), Nick Haynes (hamstring), Toby Greene (suspension)

    North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Adelaide Crows

    1:45pm Saturday May 6, Blundstone Arena

    North Melbourne Kangaroos
    IN: Jarrad Waite, Ryan Clarke
    OUT: Jy Simpkin (managed), Aaron Mullett (hand)

    Adelaide Crows
    No change.

    Collingwood Magpies vs Carlton Blues

    2:10pm Saturday May 6, MCG

    Collingwood Magpies
    IN: Ben Reid, Jordan De Goey, Jackson Ramsay
    OUT: Henry Schade (managed), Travis Varcoe (hamstring), Tim Broomhead (omitted)

    Carlton Blues
    IN: Dale Thomas, Sam Kerridge
    OUT: Zac Fisher (hamstring), Jack Silvagni (shoulder)

    Port Adelaide Power vs West Coast Eagles

    4:35pm Saturday May 6, Adelaide Oval

    Port Adelaide Power
    IN: Travis Boak
    OUT: Karl Amon (omitted)

    West Coast Eagles
    No change.

    Gold Coast Suns vs Geelong Cats

    7:25pm Saturday May 6, Metricon Stadium

    Gold Coast Suns
    IN: Kade Kolodjashnij, Steven May, David Swallow, Brad Scheer
    OUT: Jack Bowes, Brayden Fiorini, Matt Shaw (omitted), Jesse Lonergan (shoulder)
    NEW: Brad Scheer

    Geelong Cats
    IN: James Parsons, Daniel Menzel, Rhys Stanley, Jackson Thurlow
    OUT: Tom Stewart, Zac Smith, Sam Menegola (omitted), Brandan Parfitt (hamstring)

    Western Bulldogs vs Richmond Tigers

    7:25pm Saturday May 6, Etihad Stadium

    Western Bulldogs
    IN: Matthew Boyd
    OUT: Bailey Dale (omitted)

    Richmond Tigers
    IN: Todd Elton, Anthony Miles, Ivan Soldo, Corey Ellis
    OUT: Reece Conca (foot), Toby Nankervis (suspension), Dion Prestia (hamstring), Steven Morris (omitted)
    NEW: Ivan Soldo

    Sydney Swans vs Brisbane Lions

    1:10pm Sunday May 7, SCG

    Sydney Swans
    IN: Harry Marsh, Sam Naismith, Aliir Aliir, Oliver Florent, Jordan Foote, Jarrad McVeigh, Dean Towers
    OUT: Jeremy Laidler (Achilles), Gary Rohan (concussion), Brandon Jack, James Rose (omitted)

    (three to be omitted)

    Brisbane Lions
    IN: Marco Paparone, Jake Barrett, Tom Bell, Josh Walker, Josh Clayton
    OUT: Dayne Beams (quad), Tom Cutler (hamstring)

    (three to be omitted)

    Melbourne Demons vs Hawthorn Hawks

    3:20pm Sunday May 7, MCG

    Melbourne Demons
    IN: Jesse Hogan, Billy Stretch, Dean Kent, Josh Wagner
    OUT: Jake Melksham (omitted)

    (three to be omitted)

    Hawthorn Hawks
    IN: Grant Birchall, Cyril Rioli, Brendan Whitecross
    OUT: none

    (three to be omitted)

    Fremantle Dockers vs Essendon Bombers

    4:40pm Sunday May 7, Domain Stadium

    Fremantle Dockers
    IN: Matt Taberner, Nick Suban, Cam Sutcliffe
    OUT: none

    (three to be omitted)

    Essendon Bombers
    IN: Michael Hartley, Aaron Francis, James Kelly, David Myers, Matthew Leuenberger, James Stewart, Kobe Mutch, Brent Stanton
    OUT: Mitch Brown (ankle), Tom Bellchambers (omitted), Jobe Watson, Andrew McGrath, Ben McNiece (omitted)
    NEW: James Stewart, Kobe Mutch

    (three to be omitted)

    All times are AEST.

