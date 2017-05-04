Round 7 AFL Teams: All the ins and outs for every club

The teams for Round 7 of the 2017 AFL season have been released – check out all the ins and outs for your club below.
St Kilda Saints vs GWS Giants
7:50pm Friday May 5, Etihad Stadium
St Kilda Saints
IN: Nathan Wright
OUT: Maverick Weller (ankle)
GWS Giants
IN: Phil Davis, Harrison Himmelberg, Steven Coniglio
OUT: Sam J Reid (hamstring), Nick Haynes (hamstring), Toby Greene (suspension)
North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Adelaide Crows
1:45pm Saturday May 6, Blundstone Arena
North Melbourne Kangaroos
IN: Jarrad Waite, Ryan Clarke
OUT: Jy Simpkin (managed), Aaron Mullett (hand)
Adelaide Crows
No change.
Collingwood Magpies vs Carlton Blues
2:10pm Saturday May 6, MCG
Collingwood Magpies
IN: Ben Reid, Jordan De Goey, Jackson Ramsay
OUT: Henry Schade (managed), Travis Varcoe (hamstring), Tim Broomhead (omitted)
Carlton Blues
IN: Dale Thomas, Sam Kerridge
OUT: Zac Fisher (hamstring), Jack Silvagni (shoulder)
Port Adelaide Power vs West Coast Eagles
4:35pm Saturday May 6, Adelaide Oval
Port Adelaide Power
IN: Travis Boak
OUT: Karl Amon (omitted)
West Coast Eagles
No change.
Gold Coast Suns vs Geelong Cats
7:25pm Saturday May 6, Metricon Stadium
Gold Coast Suns
IN: Kade Kolodjashnij, Steven May, David Swallow, Brad Scheer
OUT: Jack Bowes, Brayden Fiorini, Matt Shaw (omitted), Jesse Lonergan (shoulder)
NEW: Brad Scheer
Geelong Cats
IN: James Parsons, Daniel Menzel, Rhys Stanley, Jackson Thurlow
OUT: Tom Stewart, Zac Smith, Sam Menegola (omitted), Brandan Parfitt (hamstring)
Western Bulldogs vs Richmond Tigers
7:25pm Saturday May 6, Etihad Stadium
Western Bulldogs
IN: Matthew Boyd
OUT: Bailey Dale (omitted)
Richmond Tigers
IN: Todd Elton, Anthony Miles, Ivan Soldo, Corey Ellis
OUT: Reece Conca (foot), Toby Nankervis (suspension), Dion Prestia (hamstring), Steven Morris (omitted)
NEW: Ivan Soldo
Sydney Swans vs Brisbane Lions
1:10pm Sunday May 7, SCG
Sydney Swans
IN: Harry Marsh, Sam Naismith, Aliir Aliir, Oliver Florent, Jordan Foote, Jarrad McVeigh, Dean Towers
OUT: Jeremy Laidler (Achilles), Gary Rohan (concussion), Brandon Jack, James Rose (omitted)
(three to be omitted)
Brisbane Lions
IN: Marco Paparone, Jake Barrett, Tom Bell, Josh Walker, Josh Clayton
OUT: Dayne Beams (quad), Tom Cutler (hamstring)
(three to be omitted)
Melbourne Demons vs Hawthorn Hawks
3:20pm Sunday May 7, MCG
Melbourne Demons
IN: Jesse Hogan, Billy Stretch, Dean Kent, Josh Wagner
OUT: Jake Melksham (omitted)
(three to be omitted)
Hawthorn Hawks
IN: Grant Birchall, Cyril Rioli, Brendan Whitecross
OUT: none
(three to be omitted)
Fremantle Dockers vs Essendon Bombers
4:40pm Sunday May 7, Domain Stadium
Fremantle Dockers
IN: Matt Taberner, Nick Suban, Cam Sutcliffe
OUT: none
(three to be omitted)
Essendon Bombers
IN: Michael Hartley, Aaron Francis, James Kelly, David Myers, Matthew Leuenberger, James Stewart, Kobe Mutch, Brent Stanton
OUT: Mitch Brown (ankle), Tom Bellchambers (omitted), Jobe Watson, Andrew McGrath, Ben McNiece (omitted)
NEW: James Stewart, Kobe Mutch
(three to be omitted)
All times are AEST.
Macca said | May 4th 2017 @ 6:53pm | ! Report
Kerridge has earned his spot back for the blues and will add some midfield depth but with Fisher, Cuningham and Polish pushing for his spot he will want to take his chance. Thomas had to come in after his BOG in the 2’s but I doubt he will stay for long.
An extra mid will be handy against the pies.
May 4th 2017 @ 7:10pm
Cat said | May 4th 2017 @ 7:10pm | ! Report
Chris Scott and the selection committee doing their damnedest to lose us another game.