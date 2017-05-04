Ryan James out of Country Origin, not far off the mark for Blues

Laurie Daley needs to take a few risks for NSW. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)

Ryan James is one of at least 50 players made unavailable for the City Country clash, making his push for an NSW Origin berth just that bit more difficult.

James is exactly the kid of player the fixture was developed for: a strong NRL performer who could prove to Origin selectors he was ready for a bigger stage.

But it wasn’t to be for the Gold Coast co-captain, who has carried an ankle injury since their round-seven loss to Brisbane. He pressed the Titans’ medical staff to allow him to play in the last-ever representative clash in Mudgee but was overruled.

The injury comes at a terrible time for James, whose recent form has him in contention for NSW Origin selection.

The 111kg forward was included in the NSW Emerging Origin camp earlier this year and is uncapped for his state. More than most, he feels his home state’s losses.

“All I want is to see NSW win, we’ve been on the losing side for a long time now and living here just makes it worse,” James said.

“There’s plenty of great forwards (who could play) for New South Wales and if I was to be a part of it that would be great, I’d wear the jersey with pride.”

The Gold Coast local is pushing his claim, averaging 118m run per game and 38 tackles in 2017.

Those numbers put him hot on the heels of fellow Blues contenders Paul Vaughan and James Tamou.

Vaughan averages 147m but just 300 tackles per game, while Tamou is behind on both counts with 108m and 28 tackles.

James has been backed by former Titans captain Nathan Friend, who says rep footy would benefit the prop.

“It would be awesome to see if he got the opportunity. He’d relish in it and it would probably take his footy to another level again,” Friend said.

“If he got a taste of it I’m sure he’d do well, his recent form shows he’s earned it.”