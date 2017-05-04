Tedesco’s Tigers time over: Fullback makes decision on future

James Tedesco will play for the Roosters in 2018 and beyond, signing a contract to join Sydney for four years at the end of this season.

Tedesco was widely expected to leave the Tigers after he elected not to re-sign with the club before a deadline set several weeks ago.

He had been repeatedly linked to the Roosters during this season and those rumours have now proven to be true.

It means three of the Wests Tigers’ ‘Big Four’ players will play at new clubs in 2018, with Mitchell Moses and Aaron Woods also electing to move on to the Parramatta Eels and Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs respectively.

Sydney Roosters CEO Joe Kelly was understandably very pleased to have secured Tedesco’s signature.

“James is a tremendously exciting talent whose signature we are pleased to have secured and we look forward to welcoming him to the Roosters in 2018,” said Kelly.

We're pleased to announce the marquee signing of the reigning Dally M Fullback of the Year! https://t.co/iPaGyFc1JX #IMAROOSTER pic.twitter.com/gtKuf8JVik — Sydney Roosters (@sydneyroosters) May 4, 2017

Wests Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe said Tedesco’s decision to leave the Tigers was disappointing, but wished him the best.

“I’m sure this decision hasn’t been made lightly by James and while it will be disappointing to see him leave at season’s end we will continue to provide him with all the support he needs,” said Pascoe.

“James is a quality young man, both on and off the field, and I’m sure he’ll be a great addition to his new club.”

Tedesco said in April that an offer from the Roosters – and the Bulldogs, who were also courting him then – would be tempting given the successes of both clubs compared to the Tigers in recent years.

“I think clubs like the Bulldogs and Roosters, you know they’re always going to be strong and they’ve always been run from the top very powerfully,” Tedesco said at the time.

“The Tigers have always been down the bottom, we’ve always had off-field dramas and that stuff gets quite annoying over the years when you have to put up with it.

“That stability at other clubs is tempting, I guess, when you think about it.

“Ivan’s come in and said it will take a bit of time, and there is hope there that we can get back on track and that’s the hope we need.”