Tedesco’s Tigers time over: Fullback makes decision on future

James Tedesco will play for the Roosters in 2018 and beyond, signing a contract to join Sydney for four years at the end of this season.
Tedesco was widely expected to leave the Tigers after he elected not to re-sign with the club before a deadline set several weeks ago.
He had been repeatedly linked to the Roosters during this season and those rumours have now proven to be true.
It means three of the Wests Tigers’ ‘Big Four’ players will play at new clubs in 2018, with Mitchell Moses and Aaron Woods also electing to move on to the Parramatta Eels and Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs respectively.
Sydney Roosters CEO Joe Kelly was understandably very pleased to have secured Tedesco’s signature.
“James is a tremendously exciting talent whose signature we are pleased to have secured and we look forward to welcoming him to the Roosters in 2018,” said Kelly.
Wests Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe said Tedesco’s decision to leave the Tigers was disappointing, but wished him the best.
“I’m sure this decision hasn’t been made lightly by James and while it will be disappointing to see him leave at season’s end we will continue to provide him with all the support he needs,” said Pascoe.
“James is a quality young man, both on and off the field, and I’m sure he’ll be a great addition to his new club.”
Tedesco said in April that an offer from the Roosters – and the Bulldogs, who were also courting him then – would be tempting given the successes of both clubs compared to the Tigers in recent years.
“I think clubs like the Bulldogs and Roosters, you know they’re always going to be strong and they’ve always been run from the top very powerfully,” Tedesco said at the time.
“The Tigers have always been down the bottom, we’ve always had off-field dramas and that stuff gets quite annoying over the years when you have to put up with it.
“That stability at other clubs is tempting, I guess, when you think about it.
“Ivan’s come in and said it will take a bit of time, and there is hope there that we can get back on track and that’s the hope we need.”
May 4th 2017 @ 11:01am
kobi said | May 4th 2017 @ 11:01am
Don’t let the door hit you on the way out and good riddance to the 3 traitors.
Success isn’t bought it’s earned.
May 4th 2017 @ 11:42am
KingCowboy said | May 4th 2017 @ 11:42am
Agree kobi, Woods is the biggest traitor of them all. Hopefully the Tigers will find success soon!
May 4th 2017 @ 11:27am
MAX said | May 4th 2017 @ 11:27am
When Nick signed Michael Gordon to a one year contract for 2017 it was obvious to any keen
League fan that he would target Tedesco who would be out of contract and available for 2018
onwards. Disagreements with agents proved to be a minor hiccup. Nick got his man.