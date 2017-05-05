2020 vision: The future entertainers of tennis

The average age of tennis’ top 40 is 29.25. The average age of the top ten is on par with that at 29.10.

It is hard to imagine an era that challenges that figure, highlighting the dominance of the trio of Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer, and to a lesser extent Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray over a significant period of time.

Three years down the track, sixteen of the forty will be aged 34 or older and almost certainly be a substantial distance past their best, and winding up their careers, or already retired.

This is set to create a substantially different looking top ten, an exciting prospect for tennis devotees.

By 2020, long gone will be the days where commentators have to spice up predictions by adding pointless expletives to make the segment interesting because the entire crew answer: Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal or Andy Murray.

Predicting a member of the big four in 2020 will be a bold enough choice alone to have heads turning from far and wide.

As the era of the big four reaches its dusk, a new era of equally adept, highly skillful and as entertaining to watch players will start to capture the tennis world with benign stubbornness.

Some perennials will still be up to their tricks but it will be the new era that will be responsible for the countless phone calls to the boss saying “I’m on the couch and I can’t move, I’ve never felt this way before.” Partly true, I suppose.

They will also be responsible for the ‘fight’ with the missus to ‘sleep’ on the couch, the clogging up of highlight reels and maybe even the occasional heart-attack during some gripping points. We’ll see.

The new era of tennis is a dynamic and diverse bunch but all share a common denominator. The want and sense of urge to be No.1. Here is a snapshot of some of the future entertainers in tennis.

Alex Zverev

Age: 20

High ranking: 18

X factor

Powerful groundstrokes. The Tennis world has seen glimpses of his power off both wings but when he gets in the groove, he can seemingly out-power any player effortlessly.

His accuracy makes being at the receiving end of his strokes all the more brutal.

When players dominate him early, he looks less robust around the court and this is an area for improvement.

At just twenty, with such power, it is a dazzling prospect for tennis to see him all guns blazing in a few years, with more strength and greater accuracy.

Career so far

It is hard to believe that he made his debut on the scenic grasses of Wimbledon just two years ago, in 2015 and made it to the second round.

He had earlier won the Heilbronn Challenger title to advance into the top 100. He continued to move up the rankings at a rapid pace and had confidence-building wins over top 100 players.

He was named as the ATP Star of Tomorrow at the end of 2015, a trophy given to the most dominant young player of that year.

He split his time between challenger and world tours in 2016 before winning the St Petersburg Open late in the year, defeating Stan Wawrinka and Tomas Berdych during the tournament.

He also cracked the top 20 however, by his own admission, was disappointed he was unable to get past the third round of a Grand Slam tournament.

In 2017, he won Montpelier, propelling him to a career-high ranking of 18.

Where he’ll be in 2020

Top three. The twenty-year-old has immense talent, and at age twenty, already ranked 21, with great speed, prowess and all-court ability, has the tennis skill to rise to such heights.

His hunger is undeniable, for in a recent interview he was keen to play as a wildcard at the Barcelona Open, so he would have more chance of playing Rafa Nadal, who had just thumped him the previous week, wanting to beat Nadal not as revenge, but as redemption. It is not the first time he has shown such desire.

Nick Kyrgios

Age: 22

High ranking: 13

X Factor

Creativity and serve. Kyrgios’ serve has been in conversation as one of the most effective serves in the modern game since he burst onto the scene as a teenager.

It has gained a few yards as his career has progressed but his accuracy has always been precise.

Regularly serves in excess of 215 kilometres per hour and his second serve doesn’t slow very much, particularly when in pressure situations.

So far in 2017 he has the fourth most aces out of anyone on the ATP tour and has won the most service games of anyone, dropping just 15, while winning 208.

His creativity is sure to keep everyone around the globe entertained with terrific tweeners, drop shots, off pace cross-courts and anything else he can pull out of his wide repertoire of shots.

Has been touted as the ‘Gael Monfils of the future’ and so far, has not let that title down and looks certain to be the most talented, multi-dimensional player of the next few years.

Watching Kyrgios makes certain that you will be left asking yourself whether you are watching a professional ATP match or an exhibition match.

Career so far

Kyrgios rose to stardom at Wimbledon 2014 in emphatic style, upstaging the then world No.1 Rafael Nadal. He would go onto reach the quarter-finals.

He would meteorically rise the rankings, having reached the third round of eight of the next nine Grand Slams, as well as claiming three ATP titles, all in 2016.

Throughout his career, he was (and still is) defined and known for emotional outbursts on court, he reached his lowest point at the end of 2016 where he was suspended by the ATP, ultimately for tanking and not displaying the spirit of tennis in a match against Mischa Zverev.

So far in 2017 he has defeated Novak Djokovic twice and played what has been dubbed as the ‘Non-Grand Slam match of the century’ losing the cliff-hanger to Roger Federer.

Career highlight

He has captured three titles, two of them ‘ATP 250’ titles, however he was also victorious at Tokyo last year which was an ‘ATP 500’ event’, one tier higher. He upstaged Gael Monfils and David Goffin.

There is also the argument that his run at 2014 Wimbledon and consecutive wins over Djokovic, both aforementioned, and win over Federer last year were career highlights.

Where he’ll be in 2020

Top three. The Australian has just about beaten every fellow next generation player and has had success over many top-level players.

Certainly, has the talent, skill and ability but the question will be whether he can over-come his mental demons.

If so, which seems more likely than not, he could get into the top five by the end of this year.

Frances Tiafoe

Age: 19

High Rank: 72

X factor

Backspin. Most players use backspin only when playing drop shots. Tiafoe however hits deep, heavy sliced shots deep in the court, often for winners.

Tiafoe disguises the shot so well, which has given him an incredible highlights reel. The American, with practice could become the second player after Roger Federer to perfect the backspin drive shot, with more practice overtime. Tiafoe also sports a very powerful and flat forehand.

Career so far

Having turned pro in 2015, he cracked the top 100 just a year later and remarkably claimed three challenger titles, defeating top 80 players en route to each title.

Having endured four first round losses at previous grand slams, Tiafoe clinched his first main draw win at Melbourne Park earlier this year, having come through qualifying.

His career highlight, however, is a standout, getting all the way to the final as a wildcard with Dustin Brown in an ATP 250 event earlier this year.

Where he’ll be in 2020

Top 20.

Other Future entertainers

Reilly Opelka

Age: 19

X Factor: Serve. One of the tallest ever players on the ATP tour, the American is sure to keep every spectator entertained with precise, accurate and speedy serving. Opelka is also impressively mobile and has great feel at the net.

High Ranking: 164

Where he’ll be in 2020: Top 20

Borna Coric

Age: 20

X Factor: Grit. It is rare to see players entertain through pure grit. But Coric, who often wins rallies through out-rallying opponents, also frequently engages in rallies where he can turn defense to offence through a miraculous winner.

High Ranking: 33

Where he’ll be in 2020: Top ten

Denis Shapovalov

Age: 18

X Factor: One-handed Backhand. The current generation of elite players parade some of the finest one handed backhands ever. Shapovalov looks to have one of the more impressive backhands of the younger contingent, with ability to find great angles and depth. Although he currently hasn’t built the backhand highlight reel over his short career, more strength and exposure with the elite will see him fulfill his potential.

High Ranking: 172

Where he’ll be in 2020: Top 30

To big four fanatics, the future of tennis looks in entertaining hands and can fulfill the hole left by the big four.