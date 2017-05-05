AFL Round 7 fixtures: Start time, venues, broadcast info for this weekend’s AFL matches

Coaches, players have their say on deliberate out of bounds rule

Round 7 of the AFL sees some big battles across the league, with the Sydney Swans still trying to register their first win, the Hawthorn Hawks attempting to get off the bottom and the Adelaide Crows out to cement their spot at the top.

All times are listed in AEST.

St Kilda Saints vs Greater Western Sydney Giants at Etihad Stadium

Friday, 7:50pm

The round gets underway at Etihad Stadium as the St Kilda Saints face season favourites the Giants, who are up to second on the table and on a five-game winning streak after losing the opener.

St Kilda are sitting mid-table with three wins from their six games.

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Adelaide Crows at Blundstone Arena, Hobart

Saturday, 1:45pm

The Kangaroos take a home game to Hobart and will be gunning for just their second win of the season, but standing in their way are the undefeated Crows, who have been on fire with six from six.

The Crows are the only remaining undefeated team.

Collingwood Magpies vs Carlton Blues at Melbourne Cricket Ground

Saturday, 2:10pm

Collingwood and Carlton have both had indifferent starts to the season, winning two from six each. Both teams picked up a win last week though so the pressure is on to build some consistency this week.

Port Adelaide Power vs West Coast Eagles at Adelaide Oval

Saturday, 4:35pm

The Power sit fifth on the table coming into Round 7 and after back-to-back victories over the Carlton Blues and Brisbane Lions – both approaching the 100-point margin – they are in fine form.

Given neither Carlton or Brisbane will present the same challenge West Coast do, with the Eagles sitting sixth, this could be a true test of where Port are at.

Gold Coast Suns vs Geelong Cats at Metricon Stadium

Saturday, 7:25pm

Geelong have had one of the stronger starts to the season, currently sitting in third place on the ladder. The Suns have endured a tougher run so far, currently sitting 13th with just two victories to their name coming into this weekend.

Western Bulldogs vs Richmond Tigers at Etihad Stadium

Saturday, 7:25pm

The reigning premiers are inside the top eight after winning four of their first six, but they will want to hit their straps against a high-flying Richmond side in what could be the match of the round.

Sydney Swans vs Brisbane Lions at Sydney Cricket Ground

Sunday, 1:10pm

The Swans have made a disastrous start to the season, sitting on the bottom of the table without a win. The Lions have won one game, but got smashed by almost 100 points last week.

It goes without saying this is a must-win game for both sides.

Melbourne Demons vs Hawthorn Hawks at Melbourne Cricket Ground

Sunday, 3:20pm

Hawthorn are battling at the bottom having picked up just a single win from the first six matches. They take on the Demons, who have an even three and three record.

Fremantle Dockers vs Essendon Bombers at Domain Stadium

Sunday, 4:40pm

Fremantle have made a fifty-fifty start to the season, while Essendon are trying to get the band back together after off-field issues derailed the club last year.

Both have a three and three record, and the pressure will be on to start making a push for the top eight in a game between what appears to be two evenly matched sides.

