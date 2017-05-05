Australia vs New Zealand: Anzac Test live scores, blog

Australia will be out to kick-off their preparation for the Rugby League World Cup in style against New Zealand, who so often struggle in the annual Anzac Test, being played in Canberra this year. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 8pm (AEST).

The Kangaroos might be coming off a rampant victory at the Four Nations at the end of last season, but there are still questions to be answered about the squad that will take the field for the final mid-year Test.

The fitness of Johnathan Thurston is the biggest one, with the Cowboys superstar not playing for the last three weeks. James Maloney has been named in the squad as cover, but there is no easy fix to replacing one of the greatest players in history.

Mal Meninga’s side also come into the match without Greg Inglis, Matt Scott and Aaron Woods, who are all out of action through injury.

The losses of Inglis and Scott could bite the Kangaroos. The back five will be led by fullback Darius Boyd, with Blake Ferguson, Will Chambers, Josh Dugan and Valentine Holmes making up the rest.

Andrew Fifita and David Klemmer will make up the starting front row, but they will have to play big minutes, with an interchange bench made up of second rowers Tyson Frizell and Sam Thaiday, lock Jake Trbojevic and utility Michael Morgan.

What the Kangaroos do have the is the duo of Cooper Cronk and Cameron Smith who is playing his 50th Test. They have been in superb form with the Melbourne Storm sitting at the top of the NRL table.

When you look at the Kiwis side on the other hand, it’s stability and class throughout the spine. Given Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Shaun Johnson, Kieran Foran and Isaac Luke are now playing on the same side week in and week out, that’s only going to improve the national side.

Their combinations have looked better with each passing week for the Warriors, and throw in a pack featuring Jesse Bromwich, Adam Blair, wrecking ball Jason Taumalolo, Russell Packer, Martin Taupau and veteran Simon Mannering and it’s a daunting prospect for Australia’s slightly weakened forwards.

The difference maker for New Zealand maybe their outside combinations. With Foran and Johnson linking to either Jordan Rapana or Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, who are two of the best wingers in the NRL, there is going to be a stack of pressure on the Australian outside backs, who have been left wanting in defence previously.

Prediction

The Kiwis haven’t often won this mid-year Test match, but I’m going the upset here. Their forward pack is fearsome, and the prospect of Johnson playing off the back of Taumalolo and Taupau is mouth-watering. The Kangaroos are facing an uphill battle here.

Kiwis by 10.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the final mid-year Anzac Test from 8pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.