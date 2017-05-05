Australia vs New Zealand: Anzac Test live scores, blog

Australia will be out to kick-off their preparation for the Rugby League World Cup in style against New Zealand, who so often struggle in the annual Anzac Test, being played in Canberra this year. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 8pm (AEST).
The Kangaroos might be coming off a rampant victory at the Four Nations at the end of last season, but there are still questions to be answered about the squad that will take the field for the final mid-year Test.
The fitness of Johnathan Thurston is the biggest one, with the Cowboys superstar not playing for the last three weeks. James Maloney has been named in the squad as cover, but there is no easy fix to replacing one of the greatest players in history.
Mal Meninga’s side also come into the match without Greg Inglis, Matt Scott and Aaron Woods, who are all out of action through injury.
The losses of Inglis and Scott could bite the Kangaroos. The back five will be led by fullback Darius Boyd, with Blake Ferguson, Will Chambers, Josh Dugan and Valentine Holmes making up the rest.
Andrew Fifita and David Klemmer will make up the starting front row, but they will have to play big minutes, with an interchange bench made up of second rowers Tyson Frizell and Sam Thaiday, lock Jake Trbojevic and utility Michael Morgan.
What the Kangaroos do have the is the duo of Cooper Cronk and Cameron Smith who is playing his 50th Test. They have been in superb form with the Melbourne Storm sitting at the top of the NRL table.
When you look at the Kiwis side on the other hand, it’s stability and class throughout the spine. Given Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Shaun Johnson, Kieran Foran and Isaac Luke are now playing on the same side week in and week out, that’s only going to improve the national side.
Their combinations have looked better with each passing week for the Warriors, and throw in a pack featuring Jesse Bromwich, Adam Blair, wrecking ball Jason Taumalolo, Russell Packer, Martin Taupau and veteran Simon Mannering and it’s a daunting prospect for Australia’s slightly weakened forwards.
The difference maker for New Zealand maybe their outside combinations. With Foran and Johnson linking to either Jordan Rapana or Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, who are two of the best wingers in the NRL, there is going to be a stack of pressure on the Australian outside backs, who have been left wanting in defence previously.
Prediction
The Kiwis haven’t often won this mid-year Test match, but I’m going the upset here. Their forward pack is fearsome, and the prospect of Johnson playing off the back of Taumalolo and Taupau is mouth-watering. The Kangaroos are facing an uphill battle here.
Kiwis by 10.
9:06pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:06pm | ! Report
40′ – It’ll be the Kangaroos to kick-off here.
Australia 24
New Zealand 0
9:05pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:05pm | ! Report
40′ – Teams are back for the second half.
Australia 24
New Zealand 0
8:59pm
Emcie said | 8:59pm | ! Report
Looks like mal knew what he was doing
8:57pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:57pm | ! Report
Back in about 10 minutes for the second half right here on The Roar. Can the Kiwis come back Roarers?
8:58pm
Jeremy Brown said | 8:58pm | ! Report
No.
8:57pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:57pm | ! Report
Thoughts on the first half Roarers?
9:05pm
Jeremy Brown said | 9:05pm | ! Report
A lot of kiwi fans were excited about this team and expectations were high. We have been out played in every facet. At least Warriors fans can take encouragement from Kidwell’s results that Kearney might be a very good acquisition.
8:56pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:56pm | ! Report
HALFTIME
Australia have come out all guns blazing at GIO Stadium in Canberra during the first half of the annual Anzac Test, taking a 24-point lead into the break over New Zealand.
The Kangaroos have dominated the game on the scoreboard so far, but the Kiwis attacking options simply haven’t been good enough to trouble the hosts. New Zealand have had plenty of good quality ball and territory, but trying to go around the defence of the hosts isn’t working in the slightest.
Shaun Johnson and Kieran Foran have done plenty with the ball, but every single attempt at scoring, including a period of four back-to-back sets for the Kiwis have been dealt with ease.
At the other end of the park though, it’s been a completely different story. New Zealand’s defence has been soft and Johnathan Thurston, Cooper Cronk and Cameron Smith have led the way in making them pay.
The first pair of tries for Australia could have been considered unlucky for New Zealand, but the difference in quality between the two sides on defence has been evident.
Johnathan Thurston set up the first try with a lovely kick for Josh Dugan, who ran in over the top of the defence, leaping for the clouds and then doing the rest to score.
Blake Ferguson had the second try completely against the run of play, charging 90 metres to score on the back of an intercept. New Zealand could have easily gone in on the left, but the final pass ended up in the grasp of the big winger who outran Kiwi fullback Tuivasa Sheck to the line.
Things got sloppy from there for the visitors though, with the Kangaroos spreading left from inside their own half, seeing Sam Thaiday burst the line and pick up 30 metres. A quick play the ball and more lazy defence would follow, as Will Chambers went from dummy half to score easily.
Another kick brought about the final try of the first half, with Tyson Frizell pouncing on some luck from the goalposts to make the game just about over bar the shouting.
More possessions and poor last tackle options followed for the Kiwis in the run to the break, and it sees Australia up by a 24-point shut out at the half.
Australia 24
New Zealand 0
8:52pm
Diggercane said | 8:52pm | ! Report
Kangaroos all class, simple really.
8:58pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:58pm | ! Report
Pretty much. If the Kiwis were attacking better, this would be a really close match Digger. They need to go through the Kangaroos rather than around them and get their last tackle options going.
9:03pm
Diggercane said | 9:03pm | ! Report
Yeah, small margins etc, like Merrins efforts, couple of tries from kicks, an intercept, but again, good enough to take them.
Disappointed with Taupau, has added little. Just want to see some starch in this half, and for Johnson to have a crack, for his ability he doesn’t hold the line nearly enough for my liking.
8:51pm
Stu said | 8:51pm | ! Report
Australia have been faultless.
8:58pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:58pm | ! Report
Hard to pick a bad player in green and gold so far.
8:50pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:50pm | ! Report
HALFTIME
The Kiwis will have about 45 seconds before the break here. Mannering and Tuapau bring them through the middle and towards halfway before Tuamalolo runs back in behind the ruck. Now Johnson on the left, finds Whare and the pass is forward. New Zealand looked lost, and that just about summed up their first half.
The Kangaroos with a dominant first half then. A complete shut out at the break.
Australia 24
New Zealand 0
8:49pm
Adam said | 8:49pm | ! Report
Gillet has saved what seems to be abiut 4.tries so far