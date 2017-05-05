The biggest losers from the UFC’s sale

An 8th Grader from the US dunks with one arm

After the UFC sold for approximately $4bn last July, the way the promotion conducts business has changed drastically under new owners WME-IMG.

Instead of making fights where the best two in the world compete for the title, the business is driven by which two fighters sell the most pay-per-views. Here are my thoughts on the four weight divisions that would have different champions, had the UFC not sold.

Bantamweight

Current champ: Cody Garbrandt

Non-UFC sale champ: TJ Dillashaw

After TJ Dillashaw lost his title in a razor-close split decision to Dominick Cruz – which some people, including UFC president Dana White, believed he won – Dillashaw did more than enough to earn a rematch after his victory over at that time no.2 in the world, Raphael Assuncao.

However, the UFC opted for the money fight, giving the young and brash Cody Garbrandt a shot, whose biggest scalp was the current no.9 featherweight, Thomas Almeida. Had fairness prevailed, a Cruz/Dillashaw rematch would’ve taken place, and although the winner of that fight is hugely debatable, I would’ve taken Dillashaw.

Featherweight

Current champ: Jose Aldo

Non-UFC sale champ: Conor McGregor

When Nate Diaz halted the Conor McGregor hype train early last year, it was only right for the Irishmen to go back down to 145 pounds and defend his title. A rematch with Jose Aldo would have then taken place after the Brazilian claimed the interim title at UFC 200.

I’ll take McGregor in the rematch, but I would predict it to go slightly longer than 13 seconds this time!



(AP Photo/John Locher)

Lightweight

Current champ: Conor McGregor

Non-UFC sale champ: Khabib Nurmagomedov

After Eddie Alvarez won the lightweight title in July, the number one contender was Khabib Nurmagomedov. It was only fair that Khabib got the next title shot, but the Conor McGregor circus begun and the Irishmen ended up becoming the first simultaneous holder of two belts in the UFC.

If Khabib ever got a shot at either McGregor or Alvarez he would win, assuming he makes weight! And, just to throw another hypothetical in there, if Khabib eventually defended his belt against Tony Ferguson, stylistically, Ferguson would get it done.

Middleweight

Current champ: Michael Bisping

Non-UFC sale champ: Yoel Romero

Well, where do we start in the Middleweight division? Bisping won the belt in June and the new owners announced his first defence would be against the legendary Dan Henderson.

Although it seemed crazy to give the no.13 ranked Henderson a title shot, there was a great storyline there after Henderson knocked Bisping senseless in 2009, and the old owners would’ve scheduled that fight too.

Also, at that time there wasn’t anyone knocking down the door for a title shot after Yoel Romero and Jacare Souza’s controversial fight at UFC 194. But, after Bisping beat Henderson and Romero sent Chris Weidman to space with a devastating knee, there was no question that Romero was the next in line for a shot.

With strong wrestling and KO power, a fight with Romero doesn’t bode well for Bisping, meaning we have a new champ at 185 pounds!