Eade contacts umpires over two calls

Gold Coast coach Rodney Eade is hoping for a change of fortune after the Suns have been on the wrong end of a few recent AFL umpiring decisions.

Eade called the umpires department to seek clarification on calls made in the 13-point, round six loss to North Melbourne.

The veteran coach questioned a push in the back against Sean Lemmens which led to a Nathan Hrovat goal and a throw called against Brandon Matera.

“They (the umpires) agreed the two free-kicks the media brought up in the press conference weren’t warranted and should not have been paid,” Eade said on Thursday.

“There’s no good whingeing and moaning about it.

“(I called) to say ‘where’s the demarcation line about the first one, the bump, and is that going to be a free-kick from now on?'”

It’s been an unfortunate trend for the Suns who also had a controversial deliberate rushed behind call go against them in the round-five loss to Adelaide.

Defender Kade Kolodjashnij punched the ball over the goal line as Crows forward Troy Menzel bore down on him.

But Eade says the umpiring was not an issue for his players.

“They are what they are, hopefully, there’s swings and roundabouts and you get a few the other way,” Eade said.

Gold Coast host Geelong at Metricon Stadium on Saturday.