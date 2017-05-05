New A-League expansion bid for second Brisbane team unveiled

Player brought to tears after being sent off

Brisbane City FC has announced their intentions to join the top tier of Australian football, putting forth a bid for an A-League expansion license on Friday.

Bid chairman Robert Cavallucci will be fronting a team that has already released an 80-page document outlining the bidding strategy and process.

“Brisbane City has a compelling history, a 65-year football legacy that celebrates the role it continues to play in growing this beautiful game,” Cavallucci said.

“This is truly an exciting day for the club.”

The bid will be based on Cavallucci’s five-year plan and the pillars that focus on all the variable aspects of becoming a part of the A-League.

“Our five-year plan focuses on the four pillars of football, community, commercial and pathway,” he said.

“With a laser focus on delivering outcomes that capture the attention of modern football fans and fueling the growth of the game in Australia.”

If successful, the new club will be rebranded officially as the Gladiators, a mascot of the club for many years, while they will also come with a new logo and team colours to represent the switch.

The club will be hoping to make a profitable move to Ballymore Stadium as well for their home ground to accommodate the larger scale of competition and television hosting.

Despite the aforementioned 80-page outline of the bid, Cavallucci understands the importance of patience among such a massive process.

“Our bid is complete, our financial model secure. We are ready for expansion of the A- League,” he said.

“We know that an expanded A-League is more than being all about us, first and foremost.

“Alongside Brisbane football fans, our preference is for sooner rather than later, however we understand and acknowledge the process and timing the FFA requires to implement expansion in a sustainable way.”

City has been in the National Premier Leagues Queensland for many years now and are currently coached by former Socceroo and A-League manager John Kosmina who is sitting in the middle of a three-year-deal.

The possible inclusion of the Brisbane side has opened up new opportunities for a Queensland derby with the Roar.

Ventures in the past to create a rivalry with Brisbane have been less than ideal, with both the North Queensland Fury and Gold Coast United only managing short and largely unsuccessful stints in the A-League.