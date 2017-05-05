NRL representative round fixtures: Start time, venues, broadcast info for this weekend’s rugby league matches

NRL Representative Round: Who to look out for

The NRL might be off on a break, but there is still plenty of rugby league action across the board with a junior Test match, women’s Test, four men’s international fixtures, the final City versus Country Origin and what is effectively a reserve grade State of Origin fixture.

This is your ultimate guide to the NRL’s representative weekend so you won’t miss a moment.

Note, all times are listed as AEST.

Junior Kangaroos vs Junior Kiwis at GIO Stadium, Canberra

Friday, 3:15pm

The representative round gets underway in Canberra with the Junior Kangaroos taking on the Junior Kiwis. The under 20s Test is always a good opportunity to take a look at the up and coming talent, with Jai Field and Brodie Croft headlining the Kangaroos side.

The Australians have won the last two editions of the match, and the Erin Clark-led Kiwis will have a big job in front of them if they want to snatch victory.

Coverage: NRL live pass

Australia Jillaroos vs New Zealand Kiwi Ferns at GIO Stadium, Canberra

Friday, 5:35pm

The women’s game is fast becoming must-watch rugby league action and with a world cup at the end of the year, this is an important match for both sides.

When the sides clashed for a three-match Nines series in Auckland earlier this year, it was the Jillaroos who walked away with a 3-0 win.

Coverage: NRL live pass, Nine Network (delayed)

Australia Kangaroos vs New Zealand Kiwis at GIO Stadium, Canberra

Friday, 8:05pm

The headline act of the weekend sees the senior men’s Anzac Test between Australia and New Zealand as Cameron Smith plays his 50th Test.

Johnathan Thurston is still under an injury cloud for the game and although New Zealand have typically been ordinary in the mid-year Test, the New Zealand Warriors’ spine of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Shaun Johnson, Kieran Foran and Isaac Luke might bring a change of fortune.

Coverage: Nine Network, NRL live pass, The Roar live blog

Cook Islands vs Papua New Guinea at Campbelltown Sports Stadium

Saturday, 3:15pm

The first of the Pacific Island Tests sees the Cook Islands get a crack with a third game added to the programme for this year. They take on Papua New Guinea, who have a majority of the squad playing for the PNG Hunters each week in the Queensland Cup.

Coverage: Fox Sports, Foxtel Go, NRL live pass, The Roar live blog

Tonga vs Fiji at Campbelltown Sports Stadium

Saturday, 5:30pm

The second Pacific Test will see a battle of high-flying wingers with Moses Suli, Daniel Tupou, Manu Vatuvei, Kevin Naiqama and Suliasi Vunivalu all named for their respective teams.

Fiji have regularly played Papua New Guinea in the mid-year Test, but with England taking the higher-ranked Samoa away, Fiji will battle the Tongans.

Coverage: Fox Sports, Foxtel Go, NRL live pass, The Roar live blog

England vs Samoa at Campbelltown Sports Stadium

Saturday, 7:40pm

The Wayne Bennett-coached England arrive in Australia for a World Cup preparation game at close to full strength, with Sam Burgess and Sean O’Loughlin to lead the side. England are without halves George Williams and Gareth Widdop.

Samoa are also close to full strength with Anthony Milford the key man.

Coverage: Fox Sports, Foxtel Go, NRL live pass, The Roar live blog

Queensland Residents vs New South Wales residents at Langlands Park

Sunday, 1:40pm

The best of the two reserve grade competitions will clash at Langlands Park on Sunday in the annual resident’s fixture. New South Wales are the defending champions.

Coverage: Nine Network

City vs Country at Glen Willow Regional Sports Complex, Mudgee

Sunday, 4pm

It’s turned into a farce, but the final City-Country match will go ahead with City selecting a pair of players in Jake Marketo and Pauli Pauli who haven’t yet been sighted on an NRL field this season.

Country go in as favourites, but with limited training opportunities these games always throw up a surprise or two.

Coverage: Nine Network, NRL live pass, The Roar live blog