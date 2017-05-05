With an overpopulated calendar, is rugby really still a winter sport?

Is Rugby really still considered a winter sport? I truly believe there is too much rugby in a calendar year and if the Unions are going to continue with this format I believe Rugby will lose its attraction to the public.

Or should I rather say, some historical Rugby competitions will die.

I already see it on the domestic level in South Africa. The Currie Cup almost has no relevance anymore. You don’t see any Springboks playing in the competition because they will never be released because of Super Rugby and the Rugby Championships. Not even to mention when it is a world cup year.

Fans want to see their heroes playing against each other. The stands are empty throughout the Currie Cup season and only at semi-final stage the fans are gathering for support.

I believe it is because it is normally by the end of the Super Rugby season and some players who didn’t make the Springbok squad get released for those games. It brings new life to the competition again.

That is only to mention the Premier division. You even get the Currie Cup first division where you can hear the grass growing on match days.

Don’t get me wrong. I love watching Rugby every weekend. But I already don’t mind if I miss a game because next weekend I will have a vast selection again.

I feel the Super Rugby season needs to be shortened like when it was still Super 12. Make it an interesting, shorter, powerful international rugby competition again and then get back to the domestic rivalry in the countries.

I believe that is what it is all about, that and then the brutal Test Rugby. You only manage to go to your local Stadium a handful of times in a calendar year because your heroes are always on the road. No wonder the unions are taking a financial knock.

Get the local heroes back on home soil and maybe make some more space for Test rugby where the fans can see their country in action. Get the patriotism back in the game.

What ends up happening is the countries team are taking a backslide because the players are forced to play abroad in other countries competitions like the Pro12, Top14 and the Premiership.

Get the players back in their countries and make rugby exciting again. Leave the world cup and a shortened Super Rugby format for the international rivalry and get the fans back in the stand for some exciting domestic rivalry, and then knock them out with carefully planned Test rugby where they can experience their country’s flag again.

Make it possible again to watch your heroes play in the stadium rather than watching the game in your pajamas in the early morning hours because of the time zone difference. Yes, of course they have to play abroad. But leave it for the minimum.