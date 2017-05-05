Roosters star charged with drug possession

Sydney Roosters NRL star Shaun Kenny-Dowall has been charged with drug possession after he was allegedly caught with just under half a gram of cocaine at a Sydney nightclub.

Police said a 29-year-old man was searched at the Ivy nightclub on George Street about 1am Friday and officers allegedly found .46 grams of the drug in a small resealable bag.

“The man was issued with field court attendance notice for possessing prohibited drugs and he’s expected to appear before the Downing Centre Local Court on June 21,” a police spokeswoman told AAP.

The Kiwi national was last year acquitted of domestic violence after he was accused of headbutting, pushing and putting his former girlfriend Jessica Peris in a headlock.

A magistrate found Ms Peris, who is the daughter of former senator Nova Peris, was an unreliable witness.

The 29-year-old always maintained his innocence and said he was a stronger person for having been through the ordeal.

“You don’t know how good you’ve got it until it’s that close to being taken away from you,” he said at the time.

After the acquittal, Roosters coach Trent Robinson said Kenny-Dowall was in “a better place” than the previous year and needed his rugby league routine to continue.

“He just wants to play footy and he wants to get back to things the way they were before,” Robinson had said.