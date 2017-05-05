St Kilda Saints vs GWS Giants: AFL live scores, blog

Roar LIVE: Are the Swans beyond salvation? And has anyone been worse than Ty Vickery this season?

Round 7 begins with a bang, as an exciting St Kilda Saints side hosts the GWS Giants in a Friday night match at the Docklands. Join us on The Roar for live scores and a blog from 7:50pm AEST.

After having to wait until their sixth season to debut in the famed Friday night time-slot, GWS don’t have to wait long at all for their second opportunity.

They’re being thrust immediately back into the spotlight with this exciting clash against St Kilda in Melbourne.

The Saints, as well, will be relishing being back in prime time once again, having endured a two-year absence from Friday nights.

Both teams are heading into this clash with an abundance of confidence, with the duo both having particularly impressive Round 6 wins, more so the Saints.

St Kilda produced a stunning domination of once-great Hawthorn down in Tasmania, and will be eager to continue that form: albeit against a side that is undeniably better than their previous opponent.

GWS, too, took home the four points out of their encounter with the Bulldogs in their first, and currently only, Friday match in their history.

Who’s playing, then? Both teams have made only forced changes for tonight’s match.

St Kilda have experienced a frustrating loss, with Maverick Weller suffering an injury at training, leading Nathan Wright to replace him.

GWS have lost Sam Reid and Nick Haynes to hamstring injuries, whilst Toby Greene has been struck out with suspension.

Their ins, though, will be instrumental, with Phil Davis and Stephen Coniglio joining youngster Harrison Himmelberg in a formidable Giants squad.

Winning this game isn’t as simple as you might think. Both teams have formidable forward lines – it should be noted, especially, that Saints Nick Riewoldt, Josh Bruce and Tim Membrey combined for 10 goals last weekend, and the Saints are second for marks inside 50.

The Giants, though, are probably even more formidable – with Jeremy Cameron, Stevie Johnson and Toby Greene booting 13 last season against the Saints. It’s no joke, then, that the loss of Greene will have frustrated Giants hierarchy.

Nonetheless, the additions of Coniglio back into the Giants midfield will help, and will only add to what’s bound to be an entertaining clash featuring the likes of Callan Ward, Tom Scully and Dylan Shiel up against the St Kilda ball winners in Jack Steven, Jack Steele and Jack Newnes.

Tonight’s clash provides us with an opportunity, primarily, to gauge the progress of a Saints squad that is sitting 9th with a 3-3 ledger, although all three of the wins have come against teams that aren’t looking likely to make finals.

Winning this game is important, to prove that they can match it with the best, and to also provide a boost heading into a relatively easy stretch (Blues, Swans, Bulldogs) before their bye.

GWS, though, isn’t an easy team to beat at the best of times, and have one the last three against the Saints, two of those at Etihad.

Prediction

Honestly, with this match, it’s very much a case of my heart saying St Kilda, but my head saying the Giants.

In some ways, it’s a 50/50 proposition, even though the Giants are comfortably the bookies’ favourites.

St Kilda’s midfield and forward line are firing, and there’s no reason why they won’t continue to do so, but GWS aren’t easy to beat, and I just feel they won’t be beaten tonight.

It’ll be close, though, and boy oh boy won’t Toby Greene be in a bit of trouble if the ledger swings the other way.

GWS by 15 points.

