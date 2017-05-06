2017 Robert Sangster Stakes live race updates, results

The Robert Sangster Stakes is a sprinter’s delight and the marquee race of the day for the Group 1’s in Adelaide as the opening day of the Morphettville Oaks continues. Join The Roar from 4:34pm (AEST) for all the live race updates and results.

With a bumper 20-horse field this year, the race has attracted some of the Autumn Carnival’s best short-distance champions as the Stakes looks to live up to the hype of the $1 million price tag.

While the four-year-old hasn’t tasted victory in her last three starts, the Gai Waterhouse-trained English is looking the likely favourite at this stage.

With over $2.5 million of experience, the mare’s second place finish two starts ago in the TJ Smith Stakes was a beautifully timed run through the pack.

If it weren’t for a run for the ages from Chautauqua she would have had the big win.

Super Cash has been shaping up well as of late despite a sluggish finish in the last start at Flemington.

A win at the Rubiton Stakes just before that though showed off her consistency, sitting in nicely behind Wild Rain one off the lead for the entire race before breaking out and inside the final 200 metres and dashing away for the win by over a length.

Sheidel will have the legs to get the job done as well as a slight outside favourite behind the big guns but she has to make sure she doesn’t get trapped in the pack on the final stretch.

It’s going to be rapid, it’s going to be excited, it could be one of the sprints of the Autumn Carnival if the big guns fire today.

