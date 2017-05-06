2017 Schweppes Australasian Oaks live race updates, result

The Schweppes Australasian Oaks is one of the major attractions for the opening day of the Morphettville Oaks, as Adelaide gets its taste of Group 1 action over the weekend. Join The Roar from 3:54pm (AEST) for all the live race updates and results.

The 2,010-metre dash has the fillies fighting for half a million in the purse in what is shaping up to be a stellar three-way dance.

The Darren Weir-trained Kenedna is coming as short priced favourite thanks to three wins from her last four starts, but she’s never run on this distance and that could cause some issues on the final stretch if her legs give out.

She’s a strong finished though, coming out from ninth inside the final 400 in her last start at the Schweppervescence Stakes on this same track, absolutely shooting past the field with a blistering finish to take the win by one and a half lengths over With a Bit of Dash.

Similarly in the Laelia Stakes just a few weeks prior, she bolted home after finding galloping room on the outside to fly past the pack and take the win, again ahead of the same filly.

Distance might be an issue having never peaked over 2,000 metres, but her finishing tells us not to write her off on the final stretch.

Egg Tart, being ridden by Kerrin McEvoy, has shortened up leading into the race as Kenedna’s biggest challenge.

She’s in superb form this year having been taken out of state, with trainer Chris Waller bringing her back with a four-race winning streak.

Much like Kenedna though, the distance may trouble her, but she’s been ridden beautifully by Damien Oliver and Hugh Bowman as of late, something that McEvoy will continue having taken the filly to success before.

Some big wins across those four victories, including three lengths over Grundalina at the TAB Handicap at Warwick Farm, before backing it up with two and a long half over Spanner Head at Flemington in her last start in the Auckland Racing Club Trophy.

Not to be pushed aside though will be Toffee Nose, the only other runner in single digits with the bookies.

A last start win at Caulfield was a big stepping stone for the filly who brought the success in her first run up at 2,000 metres.

Worries of the distance were put to bed with a powering finish around the outside of second-placed Ruthven and Tarquin who rounded out the places.

Sword Of Light and Savvy Dreams have shown promise as of late as well, especially the former who has bagged a pair of strong wins from her last two starts.

Harlow Gold should be looking to lead the pack out of the barriers as a front-runner, but Ana Royale could be the roughie to back if you have some spare change on this one thanks to some handy place finishes this season.