2017 Schweppes Australasian Oaks live race updates, result

The Schweppes Australasian Oaks is one of the major attractions for the opening day of the Morphettville Oaks, as Adelaide gets its taste of Group 1 action over the weekend. Join The Roar from 3:54pm (AEST) for all the live race updates and results.
The 2,010-metre dash has the fillies fighting for half a million in the purse in what is shaping up to be a stellar three-way dance.
The Darren Weir-trained Kenedna is coming as short priced favourite thanks to three wins from her last four starts, but she’s never run on this distance and that could cause some issues on the final stretch if her legs give out.
She’s a strong finished though, coming out from ninth inside the final 400 in her last start at the Schweppervescence Stakes on this same track, absolutely shooting past the field with a blistering finish to take the win by one and a half lengths over With a Bit of Dash.
Similarly in the Laelia Stakes just a few weeks prior, she bolted home after finding galloping room on the outside to fly past the pack and take the win, again ahead of the same filly.
Distance might be an issue having never peaked over 2,000 metres, but her finishing tells us not to write her off on the final stretch.
Egg Tart, being ridden by Kerrin McEvoy, has shortened up leading into the race as Kenedna’s biggest challenge.
She’s in superb form this year having been taken out of state, with trainer Chris Waller bringing her back with a four-race winning streak.
Much like Kenedna though, the distance may trouble her, but she’s been ridden beautifully by Damien Oliver and Hugh Bowman as of late, something that McEvoy will continue having taken the filly to success before.
Some big wins across those four victories, including three lengths over Grundalina at the TAB Handicap at Warwick Farm, before backing it up with two and a long half over Spanner Head at Flemington in her last start in the Auckland Racing Club Trophy.
Not to be pushed aside though will be Toffee Nose, the only other runner in single digits with the bookies.
A last start win at Caulfield was a big stepping stone for the filly who brought the success in her first run up at 2,000 metres.
Worries of the distance were put to bed with a powering finish around the outside of second-placed Ruthven and Tarquin who rounded out the places.
Sword Of Light and Savvy Dreams have shown promise as of late as well, especially the former who has bagged a pair of strong wins from her last two starts.
Harlow Gold should be looking to lead the pack out of the barriers as a front-runner, but Ana Royale could be the roughie to back if you have some spare change on this one thanks to some handy place finishes this season.
4:17pm
Scott said | 4:17pm
Good call Connor do you hold your breath for the whole 2200 metres
4:06pm
Connor Bennett said | 4:06pm
A big finish from pre race favourite Kenedna was able to scrape home a very nice place finish from a fairly sluggish run overall
4:05pm
Connor Bennett said | 4:05pm
FINAL RESULTS
1. Egg Tart
2. Kenedna
3. Ana Royale
4. Tiffanys Lass
4:03pm
Connor Bennett said | 4:03pm
The barriers drop and we are underway!!
Seanring Dream and Toffee Nose with good starts out of the gate as Egg Tart tries to fight through traffic.
Tiffanys Lass taking the lead around the turn but she might not have the legs to hold it.
Tiffanys Lass still out front leading into the final stretch with Seabring Dream coming through.
Egg Tart looks to be stuck but she’s found some galloping room!! It’s a three way race here!!!
Tiffanys Lass fighting so hard out front… she might have it. But here comes Egg Tart with some room to move.
Seabring Dream is in the pack as well as these three come nose to nose to nose.
EGG TART JUST GETTING AHEAD!! CAN SHE HOLD IT….. SHE DOES!!!
What a tense finish that was!! A huge race from Tiffanys Lass but she couldn’t hold on in the end.
3:59pm
Connor Bennett said | 3:59pm
SCRATCHINGS
Sammy Dream has flipped over backwards in the gate!!! The jockey looks to be ok but she’s out of the race
3:47pm
Connor Bennett said | 3:47pm
Kerrin McEvoy will be looking to spoil the party for Chris Waller though on top of Egg Tart
3:45pm
Connor Bennett said | 3:45pm
Kenedna continues to sure up in the bookies market as the pre-race favourite
3:44pm
Connor Bennett said | 3:44pm
The race is around 10 minutes away as the runner begin their trip around the mounting yard
3:44pm
Connor Bennett said | 3:44pm
Hello racing fans and welcome to the live Australasian Oaks!!