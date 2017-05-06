Anzac Test shoulder injury could ruin Thurston’s season

NRL Representative Round: Who to look out for

The NRL’s best player Johnathan Thurston has picked up a shoulder injury during Friday night’s Anzac Test, with varying reports coming to light about the seriousness as he went for a scan on Saturday.

There was no obvious moment during the game when Thurston picked up the injury, and he didn’t complain of any shoulder sourness during a post-match interview, but it’s been confirmed an injury has been sustained on Saturday morning.

While no official statement has yet been put out by his club or the Kangaroos, the Cowboys tweeted from their official account that Thurston has had scans for a shoulder injury, the results of which will be known on Monday.

UPDATE: Johnathan Thurston had scans on his shoulder this morning. Results won't be known until Monday. — NQ Cowboys (@nthqldcowboys) May 6, 2017

While that statement has been put out by the Cowboys, 7 News, among others are reporting Thurston will be out for at least six weeks and is likely to miss the State of Origin series.

A grade two tear is the early synopsis, although it’s important to keep in mind that the full results of the scan won’t be known until Monday.

Breaking news: Johnathan Thurston suffers grade 2 shoulder tear – he's out for atleast 6 weeks & will miss Origin @7NewsSydney #7news pic.twitter.com/XospZeXDMm — Liam Cox (@LiamCox_TV) May 6, 2017

The extent of the injury though is still unknown and it could be worse than just six weeks for Thurston, with other reports in the media on Saturday morning stating he may miss the remainder of the season if he was to need a shoulder reconstruction.

There was plenty of talk leading into the match that Thurston shouldn’t have been playing, given he had spent the previous three weeks out of the Cowboys team with a calf injury.

He will head back to the sidelines now, whether for a short or long period of time, joining Kangaroos and Queensland Maroons teammate Matt Scott, who is out for the season.

If Thurston was to be ruled out of the Origin series, it would leave Queensland without their star playmaker, Scott and Greg Inglis, who is also on the sideline for an extended period of time with an ACL injury.

The Kangaroos won the final Anzac Test 30 points to 12 in Canberra, with the fixture set to be thrown on the scrapheap once the new TV deal comes into place from the beginning of the 2018 season.

