Bromwich, Proctor allegedly bought cocaine after Anzac Test

By The Roar , 6 May 2017

Jesse Bromwich and teammate Kevin Proctor are alleged to have purchase cocaine after the Anzac Test (NRL Photos)

New Zealand captain Jesse Bromwich and teammate Kevin Proctor have been accused of allegedly attempting to purchase cocaine in Canberra on Friday night, after the Anzac Test which the Kiwis lost 12-30.

Canberra man Adrian Mark Crowther faced court this morning for allegedly supplying the two players with cocaine.

Bromwich and Proctor are alleged to have been captured on CCTV footage inhaling a white substance prepared by Crowther on a mobile phone.

Crowther was arrested and charged for providing the cocaine and for possession of four grams of MDMA.

Crowther was searched by police, who allegedly found “a small clip seal bag containing a white powdery substance and one capsule containing a brown rocky substance”.

The incidence happened at approximately 5:10am on Saturday morning.

Graham Annesley said the Gold Coast Titans were awaiting more information on Proctor’s involvement.

“I’ve only just been notified of this,” Annesley told The Courier Mail.

“The information we have at this stage is very sketchy.

“I’ve been in touch with the NRL integrity unit and I am awaiting more information on this alleged incident. I have no further comment at this stage.”

The news comes after this morning Cronulla Sharks chairman Damian Keogh resigned, having been charged with possession of an illegal substance.