Bromwich, Proctor allegedly bought cocaine after Anzac Test

New Zealand captain Jesse Bromwich and teammate Kevin Proctor have been accused of allegedly attempting to purchase cocaine in Canberra on Friday night, after the Anzac Test which the Kiwis lost 12-30.
Canberra man Adrian Mark Crowther faced court this morning for allegedly supplying the two players with cocaine.
Bromwich and Proctor are alleged to have been captured on CCTV footage inhaling a white substance prepared by Crowther on a mobile phone.
Crowther was arrested and charged for providing the cocaine and for possession of four grams of MDMA.
Crowther was searched by police, who allegedly found “a small clip seal bag containing a white powdery substance and one capsule containing a brown rocky substance”.
The incidence happened at approximately 5:10am on Saturday morning.
Graham Annesley said the Gold Coast Titans were awaiting more information on Proctor’s involvement.
“I’ve only just been notified of this,” Annesley told The Courier Mail.
“The information we have at this stage is very sketchy.
“I’ve been in touch with the NRL integrity unit and I am awaiting more information on this alleged incident. I have no further comment at this stage.”
The news comes after this morning Cronulla Sharks chairman Damian Keogh resigned, having been charged with possession of an illegal substance.
May 6th 2017 @ 2:05pm
Your kidding said | May 6th 2017 @ 2:05pm | ! Report
Well, um , oh , ……lost for words, this is getting bad.
May 6th 2017 @ 2:09pm
M.O.C. said | May 6th 2017 @ 2:09pm | ! Report
“It’s anaesthetic to numb my recently broken nose sir”
May 6th 2017 @ 2:20pm
The Barry said | May 6th 2017 @ 2:20pm | ! Report
5.10am…?
May 6th 2017 @ 2:23pm
NQC Vincent Hugh said | May 6th 2017 @ 2:23pm | ! Report
How someone can stay up for that long in Canberra is beyond me. NRL need a better media unit.
May 6th 2017 @ 2:39pm
The Barry said | May 6th 2017 @ 2:39pm | ! Report
Haha…no wonder their minds needed altering.
May 6th 2017 @ 2:24pm
MAX said | May 6th 2017 @ 2:24pm | ! Report
These matters have been reported as though only League people were involved.
May 6th 2017 @ 2:38pm
Onside said | May 6th 2017 @ 2:38pm | ! Report
They had no trouble finding the line.
May 6th 2017 @ 2:40pm
Joe said | May 6th 2017 @ 2:40pm | ! Report
If proved true this is extremely disappointing. They should both be tested and if found to have taken drugs should both face lengthy suspensions. Bromwich is particular as Kiwi captain and should get a nice long stint on the sidelines. After Tim Simona’s story, Sharks chairman and now this I’m starting to suspect that taking drugs might not be such an isolated incident in the NRL both amongst management and players. Leads me to the next question on whether there is any drug testing and if there is whether it is a complete sham!
May 6th 2017 @ 2:55pm
Your kidding said | May 6th 2017 @ 2:55pm | ! Report
Looks like it’s widespread in the sport at many levels. The punishments for bad behaviour have to be tougher, not just a bit of time off and counselling.
Does the NRL really care? Doesn’t look like it.