Cheetahs vs Highlanders: Super Rugby live scores

The Cheetahs are out to end their two-month long losing streak when they play host to a Highlanders side looking to keep up with a competitive New Zealand Conference. Catch all the live scores on The Roar from 3am (AEST).

The Cheetahs have lost six on the trot now after letting in nearly half a century against the Crusaders at home last week.

With just two wins from nine games, they find themselves limping at the wrong end of the standings of the Africa 1 group, 16 points behind the Stormers in the coveted finals qualification spot.

In stark contrast, the Highlanders have won five straight now as they close in on the top three in the New Zealand Conference, one of the tightest of all time.

After a steady start to the campaign, they’ve bounced right back over the last month and a half, closing in within just four points of the Hurricanes.

The Landers cruised past the Cheetahs fellow South Africans last week, piling on 57 points to 14 at home.

The Cheetahs may have the home ground advantage, but history is certainly not on their side.

The Highlanders have lost just one game to the Cheetahs in Super Rugby, ever.

Team News

For the Cheetahs, Tian Meyer will play at scrum half for his 50th cap, replacing Shaun Venter who keeps a place on the bench.

Fred Zeilinga returns to the flyhalf role, pushing Neil Marias to the bench, while William Small-Smith comes in at inside centre to replace Nico Lee who is injured.

Paul Schoeman will start at flanker as Henco Venter comes into the No.8 jersey.

Elsewhere in the forwards, Carl Wegner and Francois Uys will combine to make a new lock combination.

For the Highlanders, coach Tony Brown has brought Matt Faddes in to replace an injured Ben Smith at fullback, while Luke Whitelock takes the captaincy after a shift to No.8.

Joe Wheeler is the other change, slotting into the second row.

Prediction

The Cheetahs have had a less than idea season in 2017 and face a massive test against the Highlanders who are on a serious role amidst a tight New Zealand conference.

A six-game losing streak is looking very likely to become seven for the South African side whose future is still up in the air for the 2018 season.

Highlanders to win by 25

Catch all the live scores on The Roar from 3am (AEST).