Chiefs conquer Reds 46-17

New Zealand’s dominance over Australia in Super Rugby continues as the Chiefs piled on the points in the second half en route to a commanding victory over the Reds at home.
The Chiefs were pretty poor in the first half as the Reds put up a genuine fight, scoring two tries, despite having a man in the bin.
The Chiefs however went up a few gears at the start of the second half and piled on three quick tries by the 53rd minute mark to race away with the contest. That was the key.
In the opening 13 minutes of the second half, the Reds conceded three tries and that was all she wrote for Queensland.
In spite of the big win, the Chiefs are still a long way from their best and the bye comes at just the right time for the Kiwi outfit.
When they resume their title charge, the Chiefs will have to be close to their best in order to beat the other Kiwi teams that stand in their way.
May 6th 2017 @ 10:02pm
realist said | May 6th 2017 @ 10:02pm | ! Report
Qld has to find a replacement for Q Cooper. Three times his inability to tackle directly led to tries for the Chiefs. Players simply ran right over him. His ability in general play was pathetic. Passes over the sideline, ordinary kicking for touch, not attacking the line, running sideways…….he is finished as a top flight player. Blood a young, up and comming player. Blind Freddy would do better in defence.
May 6th 2017 @ 10:40pm
Pinetree said | May 6th 2017 @ 10:40pm | ! Report
The stats as of the end of last round showed that out of the 26 tries that have been conceded by the Reds, only 5 have been scored by positions 9/10/12/13. There had been 11 tries scored by wingers. This would suggest that Coopers channel has been defended reasonably well and the Reds struggle to defend out wide.