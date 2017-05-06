Chiefs conquer Reds 46-17

New Zealand’s dominance over Australia in Super Rugby continues as the Chiefs piled on the points in the second half en route to a commanding victory over the Reds at home.

The Chiefs were pretty poor in the first half as the Reds put up a genuine fight, scoring two tries, despite having a man in the bin.

The Chiefs however went up a few gears at the start of the second half and piled on three quick tries by the 53rd minute mark to race away with the contest. That was the key.

In the opening 13 minutes of the second half, the Reds conceded three tries and that was all she wrote for Queensland.

In spite of the big win, the Chiefs are still a long way from their best and the bye comes at just the right time for the Kiwi outfit.

When they resume their title charge, the Chiefs will have to be close to their best in order to beat the other Kiwi teams that stand in their way.