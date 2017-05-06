Chiefs vs Reds: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Queensland Reds are coming off a tough Super Rugby defeat to the Waratahs and will have to show plenty of character to challenge the Chiefs in New Zealand. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 5:30pm AEST.
A tough season for Queensland rugby continued last week as the Reds succumbed to the Waratahs up at Suncorp Stadium. The Reds held the lead on numerous occasions but failed to withstand a spirited Waratahs fightback.
Now, the onus is on the Reds to show immense spirit tonight as they take on a Chiefs side that will be keen to rediscover their best form after an inconsistent month of rugby from the New Zealand powerhouse.
While the Chiefs have won three of their past four matches, it doesn’t mask the fact that they barely defeated the Sunwolves last week in a game many thought they would conquer very easily.
Throw in a narrow win over the Force in Perth and a hard-earned victory over the Cheetahs after trailing 24 nil and it’s easy to see why the Chiefs will be hardly pleased with their current form.
With this in mind, expect the Chiefs to make a statement of sorts tonight against a Reds unit already missing the services of fullback Karmichael Hunt.
In good news for the Chiefs, Charlie Ngatai will make his long-awaited return to Super Rugby. The 26-year-old Ngatai will play his first game almost a year to the day since a head knock against the Highlanders left him with long-term concussion symptoms, placing his career at risk.
A one-cap All Black, the Taranaki ace was one of 2016’s standout performers in midfield and likely would’ve played more Tests.
Instead, Ngatai has slowly worked his way back to full health and fitness, ticking off the final boxes with three club rugby appearances.
He’ll line up at second-five for the encounter.
He’s one of eight changes to the Chiefs’ starting line-up, with Brodie Retallick and Michael Leitch recalled to action and Mitchell Brown switched to the blindside to make way for Sam Cane at No 7.
Tawera Kerr-Barlow is back at halfback after overcoming concussion and partners Aaron Cruden in the halves, while midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown slots in outside Ngatai at centre.
James Lowe and Toni Pulu are on the wings, in what will make for a dynamic outside back combination alongside Damien McKenzie.
On the bench, Test hooker Nathan Harris has been named for what could be his first Chiefs game in 10 months, having torn his ACL in an All Blacks training session last August.
Meanwhile, Reds coach Nick Stiles has shifted Duncan Paia’aua to play fullback after Karmichael Hunt was ruled out with a knee injury.
Campbell Magnay comes into the centres for a rare start and captain Samu Kerevi moves into the No 12 jersey.
Prediction
The Chiefs, like all NZ teams, just possess a clear edge in class and chemistry at their best and should be too strong for the Reds at home.
Chiefs by 22
6:22pm
Alan Nicolea said | 6:22pm
The Chiefs are not playing their best rugby but they still go into the break with an eight point lead over a competitive Reds outfit that has had to endure some tough moments (sin-bin, injuries, controversial TMO try decision) en route to staying in touch against the home side. Still all to play for here but the Reds need to be the next to score to stand a chance.
Chiefs 20
Reds 12
6:21pm
riddler said | 6:21pm
higgers our best by a long, long way..
6:21pm
Alan Nicolea said | 6:21pm
HALFTIME
Chiefs 20
Reds 12
6:21pm
Highlander said | 6:21pm
Really impressed with Cane and Retallick
Good to see Charlie back too
6:21pm
Ruckin' Oaf said | 6:21pm
So Reds to charge home in the second half ? 😉
6:19pm
riddler said | 6:19pm
another terrible kick..
bad timing when to do it..
6:18pm
Alan Nicolea said | 6:18pm
Reds have to be careful here…Kiwi teams always score right on siren…Massive few minutes coming up for the Reds…
Chiefs 20
Reds 12
6:24pm
Rhys Bosley said | 6:24pm
Not bad by the Reds. Kicking for the corners worked pretty well though the Chiefs have worked that out now and are positioning good kickers there. The Reds need to play more ball in hand rugby in the second half.
6:17pm
Paul D said | 6:17pm
Higgenbotham pretty badly busted. 🙁
6:20pm
Paul D said | 6:20pm
But back up. :0
6:17pm
Cadfael said | 6:17pm
That poor yellow has come back to haunt the Reds
6:17pm
Alan Nicolea said | 6:17pm
37′ – A Little messy but the Chiefs eventually get across for their second try of the night as Ngatai scores! It was his break that provided the Chiefs with the opportunity to score
CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL
Chiefs 20
Reds 12
6:15pm
Alan Nicolea said | 6:15pm
TRY CHIEFS
Chiefs 18
Reds 12
6:15pm
Rugby Tragic said | 6:15pm
Yeah … he’s back! … Good try to Charlie…