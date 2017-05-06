Cook Islands vs Papua New Guinea: International Rugby League Test live scores, blog

NRL Representative Round: Who to look out for

It’s a Pacific Ocean International Test Match on Saturday afternoon as the Cook Islands and Papua New Guinea collide head-to-head in what should be a relatively close encounter. Follow The Roar for live scores and commentary of the match at 3:15pm AEST this Saturday.

It’s a clash which is sure to be high scoring and an enthralling encounter when these two Pacific island rivals meet this Saturday at Campbelltown Stadium.

The Cook Islands meet Papua New Guinea this weekend, and it’s expected to result in an encounter full of enterprising and creative Rugby League play like many Pacific Island tests in the past.

The Cook Islands love their Rugby League, and can be expected to be highly competitive in this encounter. They will almost certainly look towards Second Rower Alex Glenn for inspiration and the likes of Jono Ford and Issac John to add some bite to their attack.

Glenn adds some priceless big game experience to their ranks and will look to inspire his team to a win over their Pacific Island rivals.

Papua New Guinea Rugby League has most certainly grown and expanded over the past few years, with the sport constantly growing in the League crazy nation.

The side will look towards Nene Macdonald for some big game experience and will need to keep Alex Glenn quiet if they are to win this game.

Prediction

Overall the encounter should be a high scoring affair, and despite a decent Cook Island outfit on the park I think Papua New Guinea will have too much for them in this one.

Papua New Guinea by 10.

Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from the match from 3:15pm AEST.