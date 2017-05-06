Cronulla Sharks chariman Damian Keogh resigns after drug charge

Damian Keogh, Chairman of the Cronulla Sharks, has resigned his position after being charged with possession of an illegal substance.
Keogh was reportedly found with a bag of white powder in Woolloomooloo on Friday night, when he was searched by police and charged. Keogh will be required to face court on 30 June.
A police statement said the substance was believed to be cocaine.
Keogh then handed in his resignation to the Sharks last night.
“He expressed great remorse to me that he had let me down personally,” said Sharks CEO Lyall Gorman.
“He’s very distressed about potential outcomes and the impact on the game, the club and his family,” Gorman said.
“There’s a whole lot of challenging things to be worked on through here.
“Clearly these things aren’t great for the club or the game but let’s be clear these are allegations.”
The club issued a short statement on Saturday morning:
“Our Club advises that Chairman Damian Keogh has stepped aside in his role to allow him to address allegations of possession of an illegal substance.
“Given the challenging personal nature of this matter, Damian is not currently available for comment.”
NRL CEO Todd Greenberg confirmed that he was aware of the situation.
“We are aware of an incident which involves the Sharks chairman,” said Greenberg.
“We are awaiting further details from the Sharks about what has occurred.”
May 6th 2017 @ 12:50pm
MAX said | May 6th 2017 @ 12:50pm | ! Report
Has Rugby League gone mad?
May 6th 2017 @ 1:15pm
JVGO said | May 6th 2017 @ 1:15pm | ! Report
Ex captain of the Australian Basketball team too, Olympian, 55 years old. The mind boggles honestly. Although we all know this is commonplace even amongst this age group, CEO’s and all.
May 6th 2017 @ 1:16pm
Mike said | May 6th 2017 @ 1:16pm | ! Report
Wow. How is RL supposed to get any respect or credibility in the community with this sort of thing going on with players and now club bosses?? Incredible stuff.
May 6th 2017 @ 1:17pm
The Barry said | May 6th 2017 @ 1:17pm | ! Report
Reports on line that JBrom and Proctor caught buying a substance in Canberra last night. Apparently they were caught on CCTV ingesting something off a phone with rolled up banknotes.
May 6th 2017 @ 1:32pm
JVGO said | May 6th 2017 @ 1:32pm | ! Report
You are kidding aren’t you? But I guess they needed a lift after that smacking.
May 6th 2017 @ 1:35pm
Jacko said | May 6th 2017 @ 1:35pm | ! Report
you would think the testers are currently trying to catch up with these guys
May 6th 2017 @ 1:37pm
northerner said | May 6th 2017 @ 1:37pm | ! Report
No you wouldn’t. It’s only a WADA violation if taken during competition.
May 6th 2017 @ 1:27pm
The Barry said | May 6th 2017 @ 1:27pm | ! Report
I wonder why the cops needed to search him, as the story says? SKD too?
May 6th 2017 @ 1:29pm
M.O.C. said | May 6th 2017 @ 1:29pm | ! Report
Probably because at the moment if you search someone linked to the NRL you tend to find small plastic bags of white powder?!
May 6th 2017 @ 1:36pm
JVGO said | May 6th 2017 @ 1:36pm | ! Report
Sydney is pretty much a police state run by right wing Christians. It all serves their agenda. It isn’t hard to get yourself searched or questioned by the cops at all, even the middle aged.
May 6th 2017 @ 1:38pm
M.O.C. said | May 6th 2017 @ 1:38pm | ! Report
It’s pretty easy to avoid getting in trouble though – if you don’t break the law, you can’t get caught!
May 6th 2017 @ 1:39pm
eagleJack said | May 6th 2017 @ 1:39pm | ! Report
It wouldn’t be a random search. Most likely the dog squad, and both of them were singled out by the pups.
May 6th 2017 @ 1:28pm
M.O.C. said | May 6th 2017 @ 1:28pm | ! Report
Maybe they should start performing HIAs after the game too. Clearly professional sportspeople and their club officials are not quite right in the head at the moment.
May 6th 2017 @ 1:34pm
SmithHatesMaxwell said | May 6th 2017 @ 1:34pm | ! Report
It’s a society-wide problem.
This happens EVERYWHERE. Across all social classes.
Australians should be ashamed of their grubby drug culture.