England vs Samoa: International Rugby League Test live scores, blog

England takes on Samoa at Campbelltown Stadium as part of the Representative Round. Join The Roar for live scores, commentary and debate from 7:30pm (AEST).

This is only the third Test ever played between the two nations, with England having won both matches to date. But Samoa gave the Poms a scare in their last match in the 2014 Four Nations tournament, only going down by six points.

There are seven current NRL players in the English squad and all are forwards – the Burgess brothers (Sam and Tom), James Graham, Elliott Whitehead, Chris Heighington, Josh Hodgson and Chris McQueen. McQueen is making his Test debut tonight.

They’ll be joined by experienced campaigner and captain Sean O’Loughlin (Wigan), giving England the stronger pack on paper.

St George playmaker Gareth Widdop is unavailable for England for this Test due to his knee injury.

The Samoan team is full of current NRL players, but they have a comparatively less experienced forward pack.

They’ll need to step up and match England in the middle, and hope the likes of Anthony Milford and Joey Leilua can spark their backline attack.

This is the fifth year of the annual Pacific Rugby League Test round and Samoa has established a winning record.

After losing to Tonga in 2013, they’ve since had three wins, beating Fiji in 2014 and gaining their revenge on Tonga in both 2015 and 2016.

They’ll be looking to continue that winning form tonight against a strong English side.

Prediction

England by 7.

Join The Roar at 7:30pm AEST for live score updates, commentary and debate in our live blog.