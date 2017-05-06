Excellent Eagles pull the plug on the Power

Ablett drills a long-range stunner from the boundary against his old team

The West Coast Eagles broke their away game hoodoo by overcoming a strong a Port Adelaide side in Adelaide. West Coast held off a fast finishing Power side coming up with a 10-point win.

West Coast got off to a quick start in the first quarter by booting three of the first four goals of the game and never trailed after that first goal.

Mark LeCras was impressive in the first quarter kicking three goals.

The Power fought back in the first but as would end up being the story of the day they struggled to kick accurately.

The second term was similar to the first with the Eagles kicking some early goals before the Power fought back to only be down by nine at the major break.

The first half was a tough, hard-fought affair which was evident later on in the second term where both teams looked exhausted and struggled to finish off the term.

West Coast exploded out of the gates in the third term kicking four straight goals to extend their lead to 32 points.

Port kept fighting though in the quarter and again made a late comeback to show the Eagles they were not out of it completely.

Charlie Dixon was impressive for the quarter but the Power continued to struggle in front of the goals.

A behind right on the siren of the third quarter to Sam Powell-Pepper was big as the Power could have gone into the fourth 16 points down.

The fourth started like the previous three with West Coast kicking a quick early goal this time through Elliot Yeo.

Port answered back with two straight goals to themselves and looked like they were a good shot to overrun the Eagles.

When Josh J Kennedy kicked his second goal of the game it looked like the Power would be down and out, but they had one more run left in them and got the score to just single digits.

Seven points would be the closest they would get to the Eagles though as West Coast held on for a big 10 point win.

Port Adelaide will look back on this game and wonder what could have been as they lead in most statistical categories but inaccurate kicking would be costly, for West Coast it will be good to get the monkey off their back with an away win over a formidable opponent.

Final score

Port Adelaide Power 12.15.87

West Coast Eagles 15.7.97