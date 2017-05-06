Fiji vs Tonga: Pacific Test live scores, blog

Fiji Bati will be out to bash their way to a victory when they take on a close to full strength Mate Ma’a Tonga. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 5:30pm (AEST).

Fiji lost last year’s mid-year match, which they played against Papua New Guinea, before taking on Samoa at the end of the NRL season. In what was a historic match played in the Samoan capital of Apia, the Bati walked away with a 20-18 victory.

Maurice Kennedy and Henry Raiwalui guided the Bati to victory over Samoa in the halves and it sites a potential weakness. Only Raiwalui is in the squad this time around and he is likely to be partnered by fullback Sitiveni Moceidreke, who was sensational last time out.

That will allow Kevin Naiqama to shift to fullback with Waqa Blake, who missed the match in Samoa to play centres.

When you match that halves combination up against the Tongan duo of Tuimoala Lolohea and Ata Hingano with Will Hopoate at the back, things don’t look that positive for Fiji.

Fiji have a strong side across the rest of the park. Suliasi Vunivalu, who may be the best winger in the NRL is likely to play outside Blake, while youngster Marcelo Montoya will be on the other wing.

The forwards are where Pacific Tests are often won, and Fiji have hit the mark. The Saifiti brothers – Daniel and Jacob will be joined by Korbin Sims, Roosters enforcer Kane Evans and Eloni Vunakece along with some local players to complete a side who will battle Tonga up front for the full 80.

The Bati’s X-Factor could come in the shape of Manly hooker Apisai Koroisau. The explosive and dynamic nature of his game, particularly at the back end has proven to be lethal at an NRL level and there is no reason that won’t continue.

Tonga, as already mentioned have an incredibly strong spine for the match, with Siliva Havili playing hooker. Taking on Samoa in the mid-year Test last season though, they came up short by 12 points.

It should be noted the spine for that match was David Fusitu’a, Feleti Mateo, Samisoni Langi and Sione Katoa so this is a marked upgrade.

The jury is still out on the rest of the back five for Tonga Daniel Tupou and Jorge Taufua on the wings, while Brenko Lee and Michael Jennings fill the centre slots.

Tonga look to hold a notable edge in the forwards though, and it’s what tips the balance of power in their favour. The hard-hitting Leilani Latu will start up front, while captain Sika Manu lines up alongside Felis Kaufusi, with Sio Siua Taukeiaho to play lock. Andrew Fifita’s Australian call-up rules him out of the fixture though.

Prediction

It’s going to be physical, high-scoring and entertaining with some high-flying theatrics from the wingers but Tonga should get the win with their halves depth.

Tonga by 6.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this international match from 5:30pm (AEST)