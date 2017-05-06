Fiji vs Tonga: Pacific Test live scores, blog

Fiji Bati will be out to bash their way to a victory when they take on a close to full strength Mate Ma’a Tonga. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 5:30pm (AEST).
Fiji lost last year’s mid-year match, which they played against Papua New Guinea, before taking on Samoa at the end of the NRL season. In what was a historic match played in the Samoan capital of Apia, the Bati walked away with a 20-18 victory.
Maurice Kennedy and Henry Raiwalui guided the Bati to victory over Samoa in the halves and it sites a potential weakness. Only Raiwalui is in the squad this time around and he is likely to be partnered by fullback Sitiveni Moceidreke, who was sensational last time out.
That will allow Kevin Naiqama to shift to fullback with Waqa Blake, who missed the match in Samoa to play centres.
When you match that halves combination up against the Tongan duo of Tuimoala Lolohea and Ata Hingano with Will Hopoate at the back, things don’t look that positive for Fiji.
Fiji have a strong side across the rest of the park. Suliasi Vunivalu, who may be the best winger in the NRL is likely to play outside Blake, while youngster Marcelo Montoya will be on the other wing.
The forwards are where Pacific Tests are often won, and Fiji have hit the mark. The Saifiti brothers – Daniel and Jacob will be joined by Korbin Sims, Roosters enforcer Kane Evans and Eloni Vunakece along with some local players to complete a side who will battle Tonga up front for the full 80.
The Bati’s X-Factor could come in the shape of Manly hooker Apisai Koroisau. The explosive and dynamic nature of his game, particularly at the back end has proven to be lethal at an NRL level and there is no reason that won’t continue.
Tonga, as already mentioned have an incredibly strong spine for the match, with Siliva Havili playing hooker. Taking on Samoa in the mid-year Test last season though, they came up short by 12 points.
It should be noted the spine for that match was David Fusitu’a, Feleti Mateo, Samisoni Langi and Sione Katoa so this is a marked upgrade.
The jury is still out on the rest of the back five for Tonga Daniel Tupou and Jorge Taufua on the wings, while Brenko Lee and Michael Jennings fill the centre slots.
Tonga look to hold a notable edge in the forwards though, and it’s what tips the balance of power in their favour. The hard-hitting Leilani Latu will start up front, while captain Sika Manu lines up alongside Felis Kaufusi, with Sio Siua Taukeiaho to play lock. Andrew Fifita’s Australian call-up rules him out of the fixture though.
Prediction
It’s going to be physical, high-scoring and entertaining with some high-flying theatrics from the wingers but Tonga should get the win with their halves depth.
Tonga by 6.
6:21pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:21pm | ! Report
39′ – TRY FIJI, PETERO NAKUBUWAI
Blake and Jacob Saifiti bring Fiji forward before Storer runs from dummy half and links with Nakubuwai who goes inside 30. Vunakece now runs through the middle before Mockeidreke takes on the line out left, but can’t find a way through. Last play now and Raiwalui grubbers. This looks too long for all money, but Kevin Naiqama refuses to give up, getting there and batting it back in for the try!
Bunker called in. Naiqama has got around Hopoate and it’s Nakubuwai coming through for the try.
Fiji 16
Tonga 14
6:18pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:18pm | ! Report
38′ – Tonga again just slightly struggling for metres before they get to halfway with Patrick Kaufusi dropping it. Plenty of errors at the moment as Naiqama comes back over halfway.
Fiji 12
Tonga 14
6:18pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:18pm | ! Report
38′ – Vunakece hit in a huge hit from Kaufusi now before Nakubuwai brings it forward. Jacob Saifiti goes inside 20 now before Raiwalui goes right to Sims with Milne then offloading, but only finding Vatuvei. Tonga again off the hook as Fiji look to build.
Fiji 12
Tonga 14
6:17pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:17pm | ! Report
37′ – Tonga struggling to clear their own end here before an offload finds Lolohea. He picks up some good metres, but a pass goes to ground and Nakubuwai comes up with it for Fiji about 45 metres out.
Fiji 12
Tonga 14
6:16pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:16pm | ! Report
36′ – The Fijians come to the left off the scrum with Vunivalu and Blake taking the first few runs. Kikau over halfway now before Petero Nakubuwai comes up with a big carry forward. Storer from dummy half with a run on the fifth play before they look to run on the last, Raiwalui going to Sims, then Milne before Vunivalu grubbers with Hopoate cleaning up.
Fiji 12
Tonga 14
6:15pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:15pm | ! Report
35′ – Tonga start this set 40 metres out and Williams is into a big tackle straight away! Huge tackle in fact and as they drive him backwards, the ball comes out. Knock on there with Vunakece possibly having an arm in there. Could have gone either way that call.
Fiji 12
Tonga 14
6:14pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:14pm | ! Report
34′ – That’s an outstanding run from Tupou coming back from the kick-off. He makes about 20 metres before there is a high tackle on Kaufusi as he brings it forward strongly – Milne the offender there.
Fiji 12
Tonga 14
6:13pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:13pm | ! Report
33′ – Sims with the first run of this set and he is within a metre before Raiwalui finds Jacob Saifiti, but he has lost it as well.
Things getting just a little bit sloppy out there.
Fiji 12
Tonga 14
6:15pm
Brutus said | 6:15pm | ! Report
6:13pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:13pm | ! Report
33′ – Siosaia Vave brings it into the middle from the kick-off, but oh dear! Second play and Vatuvei has dropped it cold before Sims picks up a penalty for Fiji.
Fiji 12
Tonga 14