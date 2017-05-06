Gold Coast Suns vs Geelong Cats: AFL live scores, blog

The Geelong Cats will be looking to make amends for their shock loss to Collingwood last week as they take on the Gold Coast Suns at Metricon Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game, starting from 7:25pm AEST.

Most football fans would have been stunned last week as Collingwood defeated Geelong. From a tipster’s perspective, a Geelong victory was perhaps the only foregone conclusion in that round.

They were hurt by a quiet performances by both Patrick Dangerfield and Joel Selwood, which goes to show just how dependent the Cats are on their superstar midfielders.

The Suns will be equally disappointed not to have walked away with the four points last week as well. It’s still quite difficult to say where the 13th placed Suns fit in the 2017 AFL season.

Gary Ablett still managed 45 possessions, again reminding us what a superstar he truly is.

They don’t appear to be finals material at the moment but it is difficult to gauge whether they are actually improving or are going to remain stagnant at the bottom of the AFL ladder for years to come.

Players to watch

The battle of the midfielders in this game is going to be something to admire. It will be interesting to watch arguably the three best midfielders in the competition go head to head.

Keep an eye out for Ablett, Dangerfield and Selwood to see who proves to be the pick of the crop. It will also give the public a chance to see how scary a Geelong side with all three players would be should Ablett elect to return to the Cats.

The Cats have won 6 or the 7 matches played against the Suns and everything suggests that this dominance should continue. It’s Geelong for a comfortable win from me.

Join The Roar for a live blog of the match from 7:25pm AEST.