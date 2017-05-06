Gold Coast Suns vs Geelong Cats: AFL live scores, blog

The Geelong Cats will be looking to make amends for their shock loss to Collingwood last week as they take on the Gold Coast Suns at Metricon Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game, starting from 7:25pm AEST.
Most football fans would have been stunned last week as Collingwood defeated Geelong. From a tipster’s perspective, a Geelong victory was perhaps the only foregone conclusion in that round.
They were hurt by a quiet performances by both Patrick Dangerfield and Joel Selwood, which goes to show just how dependent the Cats are on their superstar midfielders.
The Suns will be equally disappointed not to have walked away with the four points last week as well. It’s still quite difficult to say where the 13th placed Suns fit in the 2017 AFL season.
Gary Ablett still managed 45 possessions, again reminding us what a superstar he truly is.
They don’t appear to be finals material at the moment but it is difficult to gauge whether they are actually improving or are going to remain stagnant at the bottom of the AFL ladder for years to come.
Players to watch
The battle of the midfielders in this game is going to be something to admire. It will be interesting to watch arguably the three best midfielders in the competition go head to head.
Keep an eye out for Ablett, Dangerfield and Selwood to see who proves to be the pick of the crop. It will also give the public a chance to see how scary a Geelong side with all three players would be should Ablett elect to return to the Cats.
The Cats have won 6 or the 7 matches played against the Suns and everything suggests that this dominance should continue. It’s Geelong for a comfortable win from me.
Join The Roar for a live blog of the match from 7:25pm AEST.
7:54pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 7:54pm
Both Dangerfield and Selwood have been quiet in this last 10 minutes and Ablett has woken up.
GOAL
Ablett reminds us why he gets a million a year with an amazing goal from the corner pocket outside 50.
7:51pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 7:51pm
BEHIND Suns
7:49pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 7:49pm
GOAL
Low and a little bit ugly but enough to do the job.
Suns by 7 points.
7:46pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 7:46pm
Geelong have been incredibly inefficient with the ball. They’ve had 35 more ouches than the Suns, but have allowed the Suns to score easily through the middle and they’ve used there opportunities.
7:44pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 7:44pm
GOAL
Matera slots a goal through for the Suns to help them hit the lead.
Gold Coast up by a point.
7:41pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 7:41pm
GOAL
Great running from Aaron Hall through the middles sees Faulkner kick a surprise goal for the Suns. Great kick.
Geelong by 6 points.
7:40pm
Cat said | 7:40pm
Missed tackles and falling to the ground ….
7:41pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 7:41pm
That tumble was cringe worthy.
7:39pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 7:39pm
GOAL
Sam Mengola slots another goal through for the Cats.
Selwood involved again, clearly making up for his lazy 17 possessions last week.
7:37pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 7:37pm
GOAL
An amazing grab from Hawkins in front of goal and he coverts.
Cats up by 6 points.
7:36pm
Cat said | 7:36pm
Hawkins gets called holding the ball after 0.02 sec prior opportunity ….May takes two steps and fends off a player and is deemed not to have prior.
7:35pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 7:35pm
Cats have dominated time spent in their forward 50 (2 – 7). They be disappointed that scores are level.