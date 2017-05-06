John Coates retains presidency in AOC vote

Defeated Danni Roche says her failed bid for the Australian Olympic Committee presidency is a landmark moment in Australian sport.

John Coates retained the AOC presidency, winning a vote 58-35 in Saturday’s ballot to keep the role he has held since 1990.

Roche congratulated Coates on his win but warned there was a mood for change within Australia’s Olympic family.

“Although the AOC’s members didn’t vote for a change in president, the past six weeks marks a pivotal moment in Australian sport,” Roche told reporters.

“We have started a much-needed conversation about the future direction of Australian sport and the responsibility the Australian Olympic Committee has in supporting its member sports and athletes.”

Roche said the record number of candidates for positions on the AOC board proved “sports feel empowered to have their voice heard”.

“There is certainly a strong desire for change,” Roche said.

“There is a desire for the AOC to place a greater focus on providing for their sports and athletes, and to have a more collaborative relationship with the national federations and the Australian Sports Commission.

“Their national federations have a stronger voice than they have had in decades.”

A relieved Coates thanked his supporters after retaining the presidency after a ballot during the AOC’s annual general meeting.

“Thankyou very much for the confidence that you have shown in me,” Coates said.

Coates’ preferred picks for the two AOC vice-president roles also won their vote, with Ian Chesterman and Helen Brownlee to keep their roles after being challenged by Roche-backed Andrew Plympton.

While voting was continuing for the AOC executive spots, the Coates camp was getting much of its ticket elected.

Coates, 66, will retain his International Olympic Committee vice-presidency as a result of winning the vote which followed a bitter election campaign including claims of widespread bullying within the AOC.

Coates now faces the task of uniting a split Olympic movement as he extends his presidency to three decades.

He has previously signalled he will step down after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

There are no fixed terms for the presidency.

During the meeting, Coates addressed delegates for more than 30 minutes but didn’t refer to the challenge from Roche, an Olympic hockey gold medallist who gained traction campaigning to lower the AOC’s running costs and divert more funds to athletes.

Roche targeted Coates’ $715,000 a year salary, which is now expected to be reviewed.

Coates and the AOC executive have also agreed to independent reviews into the AOC’s workplace practices after claims of bullying.

Long-time AOC media director Mike Tancred, a staunch Coates ally, has stood down from his role pending the outcome of a bullying claim against him by former AOC chief executive Fiona de Jong.

De Jong, who left the AOC in December, also outlined a dozen cases of alleged workplace bullying since 2004 in the AOC.