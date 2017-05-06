Kangaroos won it for Smith: Meninga

Cam Smith knows how to throw a pretty flat pass from the play the ball. (Simon Cooper/PA via AP)

Australia’s first-half demolition of New Zealand on Friday night was inspired by skipper Cameron Smith’s 50-Test milestone, according to coach Mal Meninga.

Smith’s half-century in green and gold had dominated the lead-up to the final instalment of the Anzac Test, and his teammates didn’t disappoint him as Australia cruised to a five-try lead inside an hour in Canberra.

The veteran hooker admitted to being an emotional wreck on Thursday night when Kangaroos great Darren Lockyer – the only other player to achieve the feat – presented him with his jersey.

“I started by thanking him… it got me. For him to give me my 50th Kangaroos jersey was just a special moment,” Smith said post-game.

“To have my wife, three children, and mum and dad there as well to see that, it was just a really nice moment for not only my footy career, but my entire life.

“It’s been a great week and I’m very humbled by what everyone’s done for me, particularly Mal. The effort the boys put in tonight for me, the result has just capped it off.”

Meninga said the playing group had been determined to celebrate Smith’s milestone in style.

“What a fantastic person, player, and effort to get 50 games. Second player in our history in rugby league, he led the side extremely well tonight,” Meninga said.

“They played for him I thought – it was one of the reasons the team went really well.”

Smith hailed the Kangaroos’ culture change since Meninga took over last year, which has been a major factor in the team winning all seven games under his watch.

He said he felt the team had lifted to honour his celebration.

“I knew starting last night in that presentation that they wanted to make tonight special for me. But that’s what our team’s about,” Smith said.

“Mal has introduced a lot of new things to our squad, to our program over the last 12 months, one of those things which is really important is celebrating milestones.

“We had a few last year starting with our Perth Test, going into the Four Nations, I think nearly every game we had some sort of milestone and the boys always got up for that.”