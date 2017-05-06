Late Latu try grabs Test win for Tonga

A last-gasp try to Leilani Latu left Fiji’s hearts broken after the Penrith forward pushed Tonga to a thrilling two-point Test win on Saturday night.

Fiji went in to the final minutes leading by four-points but were left stunned 26-24 when Tongan hooker Siliva Havili jumped out of dummy half and sent Latu crashing over under the posts with the conversion a formality at Campbelltown Stadium.

“Words can’t describe how that try felt,” Latu told AAP after the second game of the Pacific Test triple header.

“We knew that no matter what, we were going to try hold out as long as we could and fight to the end.

“Scoring that try was the difference and the whole team is just glad we went the whole way.”

Latu struggled to hold back tears at the start of the game and described wearing the red jersey as an honour for both him and his family.

“I remember just before I walked out I started getting emotional,” Latu said.

“I had Manu (Vatuvei) in front me and I could see he was getting teary as well – it was just a massive domino effect.

“I took all that emotion and I just wanted to do the best for Tonga tonight.”

Warriors veteran Vatuvei steamed through Fiji’s defence for the first try in the opening minutes and gained 173 metres for his team in a powerhouse performance.

A hiccup from off-contract Canterbury fullback Will Hopoate on Tonga’s tryline gave Fiji a free pass, with captain Kevin Naiqama knocking the ball back to Ben Nakubuwaito to finish off the job.

A successful conversion by Siteveni Morceidreke had Fiji leading 18-14 at halftime.

But Hopoate turned it around in the second half, cleaning up around the posts to prevent two tries.

In his international debut for Tonga, Wests Tigers youngster Moses Suli broke through to send his side ahead 20-18 in the 59th minute.

The one-handed try by the 18-year-old was quickly answered when Tony Williams missed a tackle and left Fiji’s Daniel Saifiti with space to score.

It was downhill from there for Williams, who limped off the field with a lower leg injury after a tackle by Korbin Sims seven minutes from fulltime.

Latu is hopeful of playing more games for Tonga with the win a huge confidence boost in the lead up to the World Cup later this year.

“Now all we can do is build upon that confidence,” Latue said.

“We just need to put our best foot forward for the World Cup.”