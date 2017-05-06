Mayweather vs McGregor getting further away, with the UFC the hold-up?

Reports are coming in from the UFC that the megafight between Mayweather vs McGregor could be off. The money the fighting Irishman could make for the fight would dwarf what he would make in MMA.

UFC president Dana White wants a slice of whatever McGregor earns from the bout which could be as much as $US75m (AU$100m) – dwarfing what he would expect to earn in MMA.

But with McGregor braced to receive nearly twice as much money from one single fight as he did in the whole of 2016 – when he claimed to have earned $40m (AU$53m) – the UFC would have good reason to fear that the 28-year-old could make his foray in boxing a permanent arrangement.

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather fight speculation has gone on too long. So long, in fact, that it might not happen at all.

According to a network heavyweight, the highly speculated “fight of the century” — which could see each fighter leave the ring with a life-changing fortune — has sat at a standstill for far too long.

Showtime Sports vice-president Stephen Espinoza, who was involved in airing some of Mayweather’s biggest fights, says cracks have started to appear in the fight’s convoluted organisation process.

“The biggest battle in Mayweather-Pacquiao was both guys really thinking that the other wanted to do it,” Espinoza told Yahoo Sports’ Chris Mannix on his latest podcast

“That part has happened (with McGregor and Mayweather), so I think the real question — and it’s sort of a black box right now — is where’s the UFC really, on this? Do they, in fact, want it?”

Espinoza said the never-ending rigmarole and speculation could eventually bore fans before the pair finally put pen to paper.

“It’s largely at a standstill. There hasn’t been a ton of progress and I think if they don’t move relatively quickly, people may move on,” he said.

“People may tire of it. But it really is something that needs to happen this year or it probably won’t happen.”

With this all going on its tme to put up or shut up. People will not wait forever.