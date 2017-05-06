North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Adelaide Crows: AFL live scores, blog

Coaches, players have their say on deliberate out of bounds rule

A big battler will butt heads with a competition high-flyer this afternoon when the North Melbourne Kangaroos and Adelaide Crows meet in Tasmania. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 1:45pm (AEST).

The Kangaroos have had a woeful start to the season, winning just one game from their opening six fixtures to find themselves floundering in 15th on the ladder.

The fact North have lost three of their six games by four points or less – to the Cats, Bulldogs and Fremantle – brings to bear the side’s loss of more than 1500 games of experience at the end of the 2016 season.

Veterans Brent Harvey, Nick Dal Santo, Michael Firrito, Drew Petrie and Daniel Wells all departed the Roos, a glut of experience Brad Scott’s men have clearly missed in the tight games this year.

That aside, they were able to grit out a 107-94 win over the Gold Coast last Saturday, and are now eyeing back-to-back wins ahead of their clash with the Crows in order to remain in finals contention.

Lightning-quick ball movement through the midfield and an electric forward line have launched the table-topping Crows into an undefeated run to start the season.

Not only do Adelaide stand as the only undefeated side after six rounds of competition, the Crows’ six wins have come at an average of 51 points.

Eddie Betts (20 goals), captain Taylor Walker (18) and Tom Lynch (11) have once again lit the flame for the Crows’ explosive attack, and are sure to be very difficult for Norths’ defenders to contain this afternoon.

Adelaide have an eye on clinching a 7-0 start for the first time in their 26-year history in order to consolidate their position at the top of the ladder.

In line-up news, the Roos are set to welcome back forward Jarrad Waite for his first outing since Round 1 after having to undergo shoulder surgery, while 19-year-old midfielder Ryan Clarke will also slot back into the hosts’ 22.

Forward Jy Simpkin (managed) and defender Aaron Mullett (hand) have slipped out of North’s side.

Meanwhile, the Crows have the luxury of travelling to Hobart with an unchanged line-up from last weekend.

One of the most riveting match-ups shapes as that of Walker and Scott D Thompson.

The Roos tall has been tasked with marking some of the competition’s best key forwards this season, including the Suns’ Tom Lynch in Round 6.

The 30-year-old’s spoil, run and tackling are now expected to face bigger tests ahead of his clash with the Crows’ captain.

Prediction

Led by Matt Crouch and Rory Laird, Adelaide’s midfield has been nothing short of electric, and when it delivers the Sherrin forward, the Crows’ Betts, Walker and Lynch are there to run rampant off the boot.

Expect this glut of firepower to dispose of a struggling Roos outfit in a canter.

Crows by 59.

