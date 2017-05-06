Papua New Guinea by 10 in Pacific Test

Papua New Guinea won 32-22 over their Pacific rivals the Cook Islands on Saturday afternoon.

The first half started evenly for both sides, both completing their sets relatively well.

However, as soon as Papua New Guina got their chance they took it, scoring twice within the first 25 minutes to go 12-0.

The Cook islands responded well though with two late tries levelling it up before half time.

The second half was more dominance from PNG, who raced out to an 18-12 lead.

However, the Cook Islands responded against the run of play, scoring through a Papua New Guina mistake to make it 18-16.

Papua New Guinea however were not flustered and soon made it 30-16 within a matter of minutes.

The Cook Islands got a late try but it wasn’t to be as PNG were simply too good in this encounter, and the Cook Islands too sloppy.